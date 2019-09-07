The search for victims and survivors went on, meanwhile, five days after Dorian slammed the Bahamas with 185 mph (295 kph) winds that obliterated countless homes. Officials said 30 people have been confirmed dead, but the toll is sure to rise.
At the port, some of those who lined up behind a yellow cloth tape arrived as early as 1 a.m., hoping to get to Nassau.
"It's going to get crazy soon," said Serge Simon, 39, who drives an ice truck and waited with his wife and two sons, 5 months old and 4. "There's no food, no water. There are bodies in the water. People are going to start getting sick."
Impressive to see @RoyalCaribbean staff working late into the night to prepare meals to deliver to Grand Bahama Island in the morning. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/L2Ym0oieJo — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) September 7, 2019
There were no government-organized evacuations yet, but the Royal Bahamas Defense Force helped people board a 139-foot (42-meter) ferry that had come to pick up its employees and had room for an additional 160 people. The crowd waited calmly as marines separated women and children to let them board first.
Also, a barge that had dropped off port-a-potties and heavy equipment in Abaco took some 300 people to Nassau.
Prime Minister Hubert Minnis spoke to the crowd at the port, using a Creole interpreter for a group of Haitians awaiting evacuation, and assured them: "All of you will be treated with respect."
Minnis said he was satisfied with the speed of the government's response and told the storm victims, "All I need you to do is just be patient and wait because everybody is coming."
Officials said all ports had reopened.
An international company that owns an oil terminal on Grand Bahama said damage by the storm had resulted in a significant oil spill on the surrounding ground but added that so far there was no sign of leakage into the sea. The company, Equinor, which is majority-owned by Norway's government, said it had not yet determined how much oil had leaked from the tanks, which can hold 6.75 million gallons of crude oil and condensate.
An array of organizations, countries and companies - including the United Nations, the U.S. government, the British Royal Navy, American Airlines and Royal Caribbean - have mobilized to send in food, water, generators, roof tarps, diapers, flashlights and other supplies.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it had rescued 239 people in the Bahamas and was still conducting search missions.
On hard-hit Grand Bahama Island, a long line formed at a cruise ship that had docked to distribute food and water. Among those waiting was Wellisy Taylor, a 65-year-old housewife.
"What we have to do as Bahamians, we have to band together. If your brother needs sugar, you're going to have to give him sugar. If you need cream, they'll have to give you cream," she said. "That's how I grew up. That's the Bahamas that I know."
At first glance it’s a party atmosphere on the Mariner of the Seas, but guests know that the cruise has a bigger purpose.
Everyone we spoke with knew about the relief effort planned for this weekend, many brought their own items to donate to the relief fund and says they’re happy to play even a small role in helping out.
The passengers weren’t allowed to get off the ship in Freeport where supplies were dropped off, but they were very aware of the life and death difference those 20,000 meals dropped off meant.
As the Bahamas begin a long recovery, people in Central Florida are stepping in to help.
Carissa Davy organized a supply drive at Lake Forrest Preparatory School Saturday, saying it’s a cause close to her heart.
“I have family members that live in the Bahamas and have been directly affected,” she said.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former top officials of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are assailing the agency for undermining its weather forecasters as it defends President Donald Trump's statement from days ago that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama.
They say NOAA's action risks the credibility of the nation's weather and science agency and may even risk lives.
Dismay came those who served under Republican and Democratic presidents alike as leaders in meteorology and disaster response sized up a sustained effort by Trump and his aides to justify his warning that Alabama, among other states, was "most likely" to be hit hard by Dorian, contrary to forecasts showing Alabama was clear.