The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter is encouraging participants to come and 'storm our shelter' instead!
In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote, "We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens."
Keeping with the theme, the shelter posted photos of some of the dogs wearing tin-foil hats that are available to help defend humans in case of an alien invasion.
One of those dogs is Piper, a 3-year-old Pointer and Boxer mix. Sam is a 3-month-old male Labrador mix.
Visitors to the shelter's Facebook page are getting quite a kick out of the clever promotion.
"Well done OKC, this is brilliant! I hope you get a ton of adoptions!"
Posted Jul 20 2019 03:33PM EDT
Orlando City SC (7-9-5, 26 points) returns home to host the New York Red Bulls (9-8-4, 31 points) on Sunday, July 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.
The match will be nationally televised on FS1 while also being broadcast locally on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990 AM in Spanish.
"The Red Bulls are obviously a very good team. They have a philosophy that they've stuck to over the years, so we'll expect high pressure, a very tough opponent," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "Again, we'll try to make sure we're at our best and try to make sure the players recover and rest. Obviously a long flight back and we're straight into it again, so I think we just need to be mindful of the type of game that we're going to get and then we make sure that we do the things that we need to do to try to get a result against them."
Posted Jul 20 2019 03:28PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 03:29PM EDT
Similar to families leaving out candy without supervision for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, a new kiosk at a Canada airport is relying on the honesty of customers who buy their food.
Two entrepreneurs opened a shop at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport that has no staff running it, just a credit card reader and box for customers to place cash when making a purchase.
Posted Jul 20 2019 02:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 03:22PM EDT
Before Neil Armstrong could take one small step, he had to take a giant leap into space from the Kennedy Space Center [KSC]. It make sense that space enthusiasts from around the world would be waiting in line to pay a visit, Saturday – the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing.
“For me it's a childhood dream come true. I planned to come to the Kennedy Space Center on a special occasion and today is definitely a special occasion,” said Thomas Wikilnski, who was visiting KSC from Poland.