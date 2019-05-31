< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida woman seen twerking while shoplifting, police say
Posted May 31 2019 11:12AM EDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 11:14AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 11:40AM EDT Posted May 31 2019 11:12AM EDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 11:14AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 11:40AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Pembroke Pines PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: Pembroke Pines PD</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410054037-410051491" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Pembroke Pines PD" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Credit: Pembroke Pines PD</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410054037" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Pembroke Pines police are looking for two women accused of stealing more than $300 in merchandise from a store---all while one of them 'twerked' her way down the aisle! </p> <p>According to investigators, it happened on April 26 at the MadRag store in Pembroke Pines on North University Drive. They said the woman that was twerking was taking items and putting them in her bag without paying for them.</p> <p>Police released surveillance video to the public hoping to identify the women.</p> <p>The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black female with several tattoos and short black hair. Her friend is described as is a medium-set black female with long black hair.</p> <p>Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.</p> <p>More FLORIDA stories: </p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home"><strong>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home, gets into wine stash</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/casey-anthony-s-life-is-being-made-into-a-movie"><strong>Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/injured-pelican-rescued-from-florida-bridge"><strong>Injured pelican rescued from Florida bridge</strong></a></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Mobile App News Feed Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cluster_of_manatees_spotted_in_Sanford_0_7336026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cluster_of_manatees_spotted_in_Sanford_0_7336026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cluster_of_manatees_spotted_in_Sanford_0_7336026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cluster_of_manatees_spotted_in_Sanford_0_7336026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/Cluster_of_manatees_spotted_in_Sanford_0_7336026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cluster of manatees spotted in Sanford</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cluster of manatees was spotted in Central Florida.</p><p>Fox 35 viewer Deborah Bees King shot video of the manatees in the Sanford marina.</p><p>The sea cows are seen splashing around in the marina's warm waters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/guests-can-see-mermaids-on-display-at-sea-life-orlando-aquarium-this-summer" title="Guests can see mermaids on display at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium this summer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Guests can see mermaids on display at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium this summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sydney Cameron, FOX 35 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mermaids are on display at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium this summer.</p><p>Aquarium guests can see four mermaids swimming in the Atlantic and Pacific ocean exhibits every Friday-Sunday until June 23. Mermaids will perform inside the ocean habitats and pose for photos.</p><p>“We also have a dry experience that guests can have a seat with the mermaids, talk to them, learn about their stories and even get a really cool photo opportunity with them,” said aquarium curator Eric Grunthaner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-stepmom-intentionally-set-5-year-olds-face-on-fire" title="Police: Stepmom intentionally set 5-year-old's face on fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Stepmom intentionally set 5-year-old's face on fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Texas woman was arrested after police said she intentionally set her stepdaughter’s face on fire.</p><p>Grand Prairie police arrested 20-year-old Dalia Jimenez and charged her with felony injury to a child.</p><p>On Monday, officers responded to a report about her 5-year-old stepdaughter needing medical treatment for facial burns.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cluster-of-manatees-spotted-in-sanford"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/MANATEES%20IN%20SANFORD_1559318993653.jpg_7335765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MANATEES IN SANFORD_1559318993653.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cluster of manatees spotted in Sanford</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-woman-seen-twerking-while-shoplifting-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Pembroke Pines PD" title="twerk for web_1559315026728.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida woman seen twerking while shoplifting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge-opens-at-disneyland-after-years-of-hype"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy%27s-Edge_1559311131518_7335071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Getty Images" title="GETTY-Star-Wars-Galaxy's-Edge_1559311131518-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opens at Disneyland after years of hype</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/newark-fining-motorists-for-giving-money-to-panhandlers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/30/Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_7333542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Newark_panhandling_crackdown_0_20190531023433-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newark fining motorists for giving money to panhandlers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410054037'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/guests-can-see-mermaids-on-display-at-sea-life-orlando-aquarium-this-summer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/mermaid_1559317832839_7335737_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Guests can see mermaids on display at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium this summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-woman-seen-twerking-while-shoplifting-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Pembroke&#x20;Pines&#x20;PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida woman seen twerking while shoplifting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/body-believed-to-be-missing-hiker-found-in-hawaii-forest_" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Noah-Kekai-Mina_1559129103876_7322284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body believed to be missing hiker found in Hawaii forest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-stepmom-intentionally-set-5-year-olds-face-on-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Stepmom intentionally set 5-year-old's face on fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/johnny-dawkins-staying-on-as-ucf-basketball-coach-through-2024-25-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/johnny-dawkins_1458758375250_1081853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/johnny-dawkins_1458758375250_1081853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/johnny-dawkins_1458758375250_1081853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/johnny-dawkins_1458758375250_1081853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/03/23/johnny-dawkins_1458758375250_1081853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Johnny Dawkins staying on as UCF basketball coach through 2024-25 season</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> News
Weather
Traffic
About Us
Video href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 