- Pembroke Pines police are looking for two women accused of stealing more than $300 in merchandise from a store---all while one of them 'twerked' her way down the aisle!

According to investigators, it happened on April 26 at the MadRag store in Pembroke Pines on North University Drive. They said the woman that was twerking was taking items and putting them in her bag without paying for them.

Police released surveillance video to the public hoping to identify the women.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black female with several tattoos and short black hair. Her friend is described as is a medium-set black female with long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

