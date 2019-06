All eyes are on Orlando as President Donald Trump is set to arrive on Tuesday ahead of his rally at the Amway Center. The president is in town to kick off his re-election campaign and he's promising his rally will be "record setting."

Hundreds of people have been waiting in line for the rally to begin since 2:00 a.m. on Monday. That's more than 40 hours before the scheduled event at the Amway Center. Campers have tents, food, blankets and a lot of enthusiasm.

"It's one of the most important elections we have in history," said Gary Best, who was the first in line around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.