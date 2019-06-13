LEO was donated to the sheriff's office in 2016. Since then, he had helped deputies work on their riding skills. With his calm, sweet demeanor, deputies say that LEO helped work several public events including 4th of July celebrations and pub crawls in Siesta Key.
"To those who rode LEO, he was a great partner and performed to the absolute best of his ability. LEO will be sorely missed."
The sheriff's office says that LEO will live with other retired police horses at Mill Creek Farm, an equine sanctuary in Alachua, Florida.
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:43AM EDT
Self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis signed the measure on Thursday at a test track for autonomous vehicles in Auburndale. The governor says he wants companies testing the vehicles to move to Florida.
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:36AM EDT
Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.
“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.
The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:09AM EDT
President Donald Trump has become more than a part-time Florida man since taking office.
At least that’s Gov. Ron DeSantis’ take, as Trump prepares to formally announce his re-election campaign next week at Orlando’s Amway Center.
