Granted, much of the debris has been hauled out. But this town still has no grocery store, no gas station, no bank and no new headquarters for police and fire. Not much has reopened. A food truck now serves meals next door to the one pizza joint open, Crazy Beach Pizza.
Up the road at Tyndall Air Force Base, critical national defense fighter jet training returned about five months ago. This is where the eye of the Cat 5 storm made landfall, blasting through the important military base. The base had to close for the first two months, as it was simply unsafe and wrecked.
“When you have a hurricane, first it blows out the windows, then the roof,” said Col. Brent Hyden, who is overseeing Tyndall’s $3 billion rebuild project. “We had that happen to hundreds of buildings on this installation.
The top floor of the air control tower, with its sweeping view of the airfield, was blasted out. It was entirely rebuilt. Hangar 5 won’t be repaired because it would be too expensive to do so. It remains where it was, towering, tattered and shredded. Much of the debris has been removed, but there is still much left.
Work is happening daily, rebuilding dorms for the airmen, repairing, repainting and removing tons of mold from the walls and ceilings.
Tyndall is back, serving its mission, but its population is just 80 percent of what it was before October.
Base Commander Brian Laidlaw said tons of progress has been made and morale is high, but getting back to “pre-Michael” is obviously going to take years.
“We are getting the emission done because that’s our job,” he said. “But we’re doing it with a whole bunch of temporary solutions that we’re putting in place. But these are not long-term solutions.”
In Panama City, it, too, is still “not the same.” Debris remains in yards, damaged buildings remain along Highway 98, the main drag, and 5,000 kids are still considered “homeless,” crashing with friends and family or living in FEMA tents and trailers. About 30 percent of the school kids never came back. More than 50 percent of the apartments still are not livable.
What everyone in this region feels is the need for money. Congress still hasn’t passed the big Disaster Aid bill, due to Democrats and Republicans fighting over details.
But the Senate has now passed a $19.1 billion disaster funding bill. President Trump has pledged to sign it, once approved by the House. That could happen next week.
NOAA is predicting a “near normal” hurricane season of four to eight hurricanes, which is nothing to dismiss. Especially when the big one hits you.
Posted Jun 01 2019 11:31AM EDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 11:35AM EDT
Hold on tight: a new roller coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando.
The theme park released a teaser trailer of their new attraction which is set to open in 2020.
Posted Jun 01 2019 11:15AM EDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 11:18AM EDT
Summer is coming up fast and Applebee's wants to cool you off with a tasty deal: Vodka Raspberry Lemonades for only a buck!
That's right. During the entire month of June, you can snag the sweet, fruity cocktail for only $1.
“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”
Posted Jun 01 2019 10:51AM EDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 10:58AM EDT
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is tweeting in support of LGBT people to mark LGBT Pride Month. His tweets come one week after his administration moved to revoke newly won health care discrimination protections for transgender people.
As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals....