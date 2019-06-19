< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-drags-officer-clinging-to-car-after-marijuana-is-found"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida man drags officer clinging to car after marijuana is found"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-drags-officer-clinging-to-car-after-marijuana-is-found">Florida man drags officer clinging to car after marijuana is found</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/vet-issues-summer-walk-warning-after-treating-dog-with-burned-off-paw-pads"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/vet-issues-summer-walk-warning-after-treating-dog-with-burned-off-paw-pads">Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says">Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/cracker-barrel-denies-pastors-church-event-at-restaurant-after-he-says-lgbt-people-should-be-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cracker%20Barrel%20THUMB_1560974483186.jpg_7420106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cracker Barrel denies pastor's church event at restaurant after he says LGBT people should be killed"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/cracker-barrel-denies-pastors-church-event-at-restaurant-after-he-says-lgbt-people-should-be-killed">Cracker Barrel denies pastor's church event at restaurant after he says LGBT people should be killed</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-drags-officer-clinging-to-car-after-marijuana-is-found">Florida man drags officer clinging to car after marijuana is found</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/u-s-and-world-news/vet-issues-summer-walk-warning-after-treating-dog-with-burned-off-paw-pads">Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says">Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/cracker-barrel-denies-pastors-church-event-at-restaurant-after-he-says-lgbt-people-should-be-killed">Cracker Barrel denies pastor's church event at restaurant after he says LGBT people should be killed</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/deputies-arrest-grandmother-who-purchased-heroin-with-a-2-year-old-in-the-car">Deputies arrest great-grandmother who purchased heroin with a 2-year-old in the car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/dad-saves-2-year-old-daughter-after-stranger-tried-to-kidnap-her-from-home">Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: Florida man drags officer clinging to car after marijuana is found https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413639448" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Florida man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he dragged an officer who found marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.</p> <p>Zavier Askew, 25, is accused of dragging Orlando Police Department officer Sean Murphy.</p> <p>Authorities say Askew was initially stopped for missing his passenger window. Murphy searched inside the vehicle and found marijuana, asking Askew to step out. The body camera video shows Askew running back to jump in the driver's seat as Murphy tries to stop him.</p> <p>“Dude you're killing me! Stop! Stop!” Officer Murphy can be heard yelling. “Stop the car and get out!”</p> <p>Officer Murphy initially pulled the driver over for an expired tag, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer noticed a busted window, all taped-up, then the report states the officer found drugs in the car. <br /> “Sir, how much weed is in the car?” Officer Murphy asks. “There is no weed,” Askew replies. “I see a little bit of shake right there on the center console, right there. Green stuff all over,” Officer Murphy responds.</p> <p>Authorities said the video then shows the officer searching the car and finding a bag full of pot locked in the glove box. Askew makes a run for it, seen on video jumping into the driver's seat and flooring it. </p> <p>“Stop, or I'm going to shoot you!” Officer Murphy yelled. </p> <p>According to the arrest affidavit, the top-half of the officer's body was inside the car. He used one arm to hang on and the other to stop the suspect. At one point, the report states, the officer even tried biting the suspect, but Askew kept going. </p> <p>“Stop! Stop! It's attempted murder,” Officer Murphy yelled. </p> <p>The officer noted that he tucked his legs in just as the suspect hit a parked car on is driver’s side. </p> <p>“It's a dead end! It's a dead end! You're going to crash,” Officer Murphy yelled. </p> <p>According to the arrest report, the vehicle hit high speeds. The chase ended when Askew traveled down a dead-end road and hit another car.</p> <p>In the body camera video, Officer Murphy is out of breath as he tells the suspect that he almost killed him. The camera points down as Officer Murphy bends over to look at his legs, running his hands up and down his calves, making sure he’s really ok. </p> <p>“Dude, I thought he was going to take my legs off,” Officer Murphy said.</p> <p>Askew was arrested after the May 9 incident and tackled to the ground. He remains in the Orange County Jail, without bond as he awaits trial in October. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sunrail-delays-dues-to-vehicle-collision-weather" title="SunRail delays due to vehicle collision, weather" data-articleId="413624803" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SunRail delays due to vehicle collision, weather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SunRail is experiencing delays on both the north side and south sides of the operating area.</p><p>On the north end, a vehicle reportedly went around the gate and was struck in the vicinity of E. Palmetto Avenue in Longwood, according to a spokesman with SunRail. It involves a southbound SunRail train (P331) with 26 passengers and two crew members on board. No injuries are reported to passengers and crew. The train was released from the scene just before 6 p.m.</p><p>On the south end, a large tree has fallen over the railroad tracks between the Tupperware and Kissimmee/Amtrak stations. The location is near E. Magnolia St.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ramp-closures-planned-for-sr-408sr-417-interchange" title="Ramp closures planned for SR 408/SR 417 interchange" data-articleId="413615610" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ramp closures planned for SR 408/SR 417 interchange</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The ramp from southbound State Road 417 to eastbound State Road 408 is scheduled to close overnight on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road work. </p><p>During that time, drivers will be detoured south on SR 417 to the Curry Ford Road exit (Exit 30), then re-enter northbound SR 417 to return to eastbound SR 408. Tolls at Curry Ford Road will be suspended during the detour. Click here for the detour map. </p><p>On Thursday, June 20, the ramps from westbound SR 408 to both southbound and northbound SR 417 are scheduled to close overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for road work. During that time, drivers will continue west on SR 408, exit at Goldenrod Road (Exit 16), then re-enter eastbound SR 408 to return to SR 417. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-drags-officer-clinging-to-car-after-marijuana-is-found"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida man drags officer clinging to car after marijuana is found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/vet-issues-summer-walk-warning-after-treating-dog-with-burned-off-paw-pads"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital shared photos of a dog named Olaf, who was brought in for burned paw pads. Olaf showed no signs or symptoms of burns during a walk until it was too late. (Photos: Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital/Facebook)" title="Olaf's Burned Paws Banner_1560974799454.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file photo of a golf course in Punta Cana is shown, alongside a file image of a police officer. (Photo credit: Mike Ehrmann and James Green/Getty Images)" title="1139328018_1560972973605-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cracker-barrel-denies-pastors-church-event-at-restaurant-after-he-says-lgbt-people-should-be-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cracker%20Barrel%20THUMB_1560974483186.jpg_7420106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cracker Barrel denied a planned church event at one of its restaurants of a Tennessee pastor, after he preached that the government should execute LGBT people, the restaurant chain said Tuesday on Twitter. (Photo Credit: Cracker Barrel)" title="Cracker Barrel THUMB_1560974483186.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cracker Barrel denies pastor's church event at restaurant after he says LGBT people should be killed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sunrail-delays-dues-to-vehicle-collision-weather" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/SunRail-logo_1560984203034_7420921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SunRail delays due to vehicle collision, weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ramp-closures-planned-for-sr-408sr-417-interchange" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/State%20Road%20408-417%20interchange_1560981649464.jpg_7420565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ramp closures planned for SR 408/SR 417 interchange</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-underway-for-sex-offender-who-cut-off-his-monitoring-device-and-fled-from-deputies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/BCSO_Steve%20Blankenship_061919_1560977556510.png_7420401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/BCSO_Steve%20Blankenship_061919_1560977556510.png_7420401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/BCSO_Steve%20Blankenship_061919_1560977556510.png_7420401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/BCSO_Steve%20Blankenship_061919_1560977556510.png_7420401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/BCSO_Steve%20Blankenship_061919_1560977556510.png_7420401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search underway for sex offender who cut off his monitoring device and fled from deputies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/vet-issues-summer-walk-warning-after-treating-dog-with-burned-off-paw-pads" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Medical&#x20;Lake&#x20;Veterinary&#x20;Hospital&#x20;shared&#x20;photos&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;dog&#x20;named&#x20;Olaf&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;brought&#x20;in&#x20;for&#x20;burned&#x20;paw&#x20;pads&#x2e;&#x20;Olaf&#x20;showed&#x20;no&#x20;signs&#x20;or&#x20;symptoms&#x20;of&#x20;burns&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;walk&#x20;until&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;too&#x20;late&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Medical&#x20;Lake&#x20;Veterinary&#x20;Hospital&#x2f;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;golf&#x20;course&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;police&#x20;officer&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mike&#x20;Ehrmann&#x20;and&#x20;James&#x20;Green&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 