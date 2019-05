- A Brevard County man is behind bars, accused of murdering his wife.

Justin Orr, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of his wife, 32-year-old Samantha Orr.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Iris Street in unincorporated Cocoa on Tuesday after reports of screaming coming from inside.

When deputies arrived, they said that Justin Orr appeared to have blood on himself. Deputies then discovered the deceased victim inside.

Orr was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail, charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.