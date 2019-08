- The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 2-year-old boy and his mother.

Deputies believe Solomon Fair may be with his mother, Jamie Atkins.

"Investigators have a court order to remove him from his home, for his safety," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Authorities have not been able to locate the boy or his mother.

Solomon is 3-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 28 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Fair or Atkins are, please, call HCSO at 813-247-8200.