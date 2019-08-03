"Investigators have a court order to remove him from his home, for his safety," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Authorities have not been able to locate the boy or his mother.
Solomon is 3-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 28 pounds.
If you know the whereabouts of Fair or Atkins are, please, call HCSO at 813-247-8200.
Posted Aug 03 2019 01:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 07:46PM EDT
EL PASO, Texas (FOX NEWS/AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center
The same official identified the suspected gunman as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no law enforcement fired their weapons. The Walmart was near capacity at the time of the shooting, with as many as 3,000 people inside and 100 employees.
Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso, told Fox News that 13 patients -- 1 of whom died at the hospital -- were being treated at the facility's Level 1 trauma center. Mielke told the Associated Press that two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children's Hospital.
Posted Aug 03 2019 07:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 07:10PM EDT
Applebee's wants to help you keep that tropical, summer feeling alive throughout the entire month of August by offering up their Mai Tail cocktail for only a buck!
That's right. During the entire month of August, you can snag the fruity cocktail for only $1.
Posted Aug 03 2019 07:01PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 07:45PM EDT
The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas.
At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen, but would not name the suspect. The Associated Press is reporting the suspect's name is Patrick Crusius.
