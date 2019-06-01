According to the sheriff's office, Dallas had started showing signs of a medical emergency on Wednesday. He was rushed to a local veterinarian, but unfortunately he never recovered and died 2 days later.
"K9 Dallas joined our agency on July 8, 2016, the day after a tragic shooting in Dallas, Texas where five law enforcement officers were killed and nine others were injured," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Dallas was named in honor of their sacrifice."
The sheriff's office says they are sending love and support to the K-9's partner, Deputy Brandon Nuccio, and family.
Posted Jun 01 2019 01:36PM EDT
Two teenagers were killed Friday night after crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to a press release, Phillip Leslie, 18, and Joseph Machado, 18, were driving eastbound on County Road 48 in Lake County around 6:30 p.m.
For an unknown reason, Leslie reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed front first into a tree.
Posted Jun 01 2019 01:17PM EDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 01:19PM EDT
It’s about to get a lot easier to get drinks on a cruise… as long as you’re also looking to get a pizza at the same time.
Carnival Cruise announced that their Carnival Hub app will start including the option to get drinks, including beer, delivered anywhere on a ship whenever a passenger uses it to order a pizza. The feature will only be available on four ships to start with, before eventually expanding fleet-wide.
Passengers can use the app to make an order anywhere on the ship. After choosing their items, they mark their location on the ship’s map and then take a selfie so the delivery person can recognize them. The drink options include Peroni, Miller Lite and Blue Moon, along with soda and water.
Posted Jun 01 2019 12:07PM EDT
Thousands of people are expected to turn out for a free concert by Global Superstar Pitbull on Saturday night in Orlando.
The free concert will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.
The concert is in honor of injured Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia. He was shot in the head during a standoff in June 2018, putting him in a coma that he has yet to come out of. Proceeds will go to him.