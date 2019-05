- A cougar that was tranquilized after climbing up a tree was brought safely down thanks to some firefighters in Victoria, British Columbia.

The Vancouver Sun reports that on April 26, the cougar had run toward a beach and was then chased up a tree by a conservation officer. Officers then tranquilized the big cat and it fell asleep in the tree.

Our duty crews responded to a different type of rescue this evening, members assisted Conservation Officers and @vicpdcanada with the safe lowering of a tranquilized cougar from a tree along the Gorge. The big cat was taken by Conservation Officers for assessment. #yyjnews #iaff pic.twitter.com/F2HdoNWg9s — Victoria Fire L-730 (@VictoriaFire730) April 27, 2019







In a video posted to their Twitter account, a firefighter with Victoria Fire L-730 is seen carrying the cougar over his shoulder down a ladder until they are both on the ground. He then laid the big cat on a blanket and gave it a little pat on the head.

Conservation officers tell the Vancouver Sun that while they often need to euthanize animals for safety reasons, the 80-pound cougar was relocated and released back into the wild.