Firefighters battling 450-acre wildfire outside Jacksonville Firefighters battling 450-acre wildfire outside Jacksonville

Posted May 24 2019 01:23PM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 01:18PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 03:43PM EDT 24 2019 01:18PM Posted May 24 2019 01:23PM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 01:18PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 03:43PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408819838-408818803" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Florida_Forest_Service_battling_450_acre_0_7310933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408819838" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Florida Forest Service (FFS) continue to battle a 450-acre wildfire outside Jacksonville.</p> <p>Authorities are asking motorists and residents to exercise caution in the area.</p> <p>According to the Florida Forest Service, two separate wildfire broke out two day ago approximately 48 off U.S. 17 and Yellow Bluff Road near Jacksonville. Helicopters, 13 firefighting bulldozer crews, and 29 wildland firefighters were deployed to battle the blazes.</p> <p>At this time, the Florida Highway Patrol has reopened I-95 in both directions. However, some lanes are currently closed due to emergency vehicles and personnel, and motorists are strongly encouraged to slow down and maintain awareness, as smoke remains in the area.</p> <p>As of 12:00 p.m. ET, FFS reported that the fire is estimated at 450 acres and is 30 percent contained. No structures are threatened at this time.</p> <p>“These wildfires can build quickly and can be extremely dangerous, so residents in affected areas should continue to follow directions from state and local officials,” said Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, whose Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes the Florida Forest Service. “While the Florida Highway Patrol has reopened I-95, all travelers should closely monitor the media for updates on safety and I-95’s status throughout Memorial Day weekend. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Arrest announced in 2018 death of Florida teenager
Posted May 24 2019 04:16PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 05:59PM EDT
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced an arrest a little over one year after the body of a missing Florida teenager was discovered in Volusia County.

Robert Nixon Kern Jr., 40, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Justis Garrett.

Garrett, 16, was reported missing out of Mount Dora on April 13, 2018. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_accused_of_killing_daughter_of_girlf_0_7311703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_accused_of_killing_daughter_of_girlf_0_7311703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_accused_of_killing_daughter_of_girlf_0_7311703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_accused_of_killing_daughter_of_girlf_0_7311703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_accused_of_killing_daughter_of_girlf_0_7311703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest announced in 2018 death of Florida teenager</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced an arrest a little over one year after the body of a missing Florida teenager was discovered in Volusia County.</p><p>Robert Nixon Kern Jr., 40, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Justis Garrett.</p><p>Garrett, 16, was reported missing out of Mount Dora on April 13, 2018. She was dropped off at school and did not return home. At the time, authorities thought she might be in the New Smyrna Beach area. A week later, detectives with the DeLand Police Department said her partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area about a quarter-mile off of Gasline Road, just east of Lake Winnemissett. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/missouri-gov-signs-bill-banning-abortions-at-8-weeks-without-exceptions-for-cases-of-rape-incest" title="Missouri gov. signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks without exceptions for cases of rape, incest" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missouri gov. signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks without exceptions for cases of rape, incest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SUMMER BALLENTINE </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a bill that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest, making it among the most restrictive abortion policies in the nation.</p><p>Under the law that comes into force Aug. 28, doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison. Women who terminate their pregnancies cannot be prosecuted. A legal challenge is expected, although it’s unclear when that might occur.</p><p>The measure includes exceptions for medical emergencies, such as when there is a risk of death or permanent physical injuries to “a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.” But the lack of exceptions women who find themselves pregnant after being raped or subjected to incest has drawn sharp criticism, including from wealthy GOP donor David Humphreys, a Missouri businessman, who had urged the Republican governor to veto the bill and called it “bad public policy.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-searching-for-missing-5-year-old-girl-in-citrus-county" title="Missing 5-year-old girl in Citrus County found safe" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/lainey%20bramlett_1558719006190.png_7310946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/lainey%20bramlett_1558719006190.png_7310946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/lainey%20bramlett_1558719006190.png_7310946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/lainey%20bramlett_1558719006190.png_7310946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/lainey%20bramlett_1558719006190.png_7310946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing 5-year-old girl in Citrus County found safe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>UPDATE: The sheriff's office says that Lainey has been found safe.</p><p> </p><p>*******************************</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 