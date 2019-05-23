SpaceX sent a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit late Thursday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40, carrying with it 60 broadband communication satellites, collectively known as Starlink.

Roughly 10 minutes after launch, Falcon 9's first stage landed on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. It's the third launch and landing of this particular booster.

SpaceX describes the Starlink system as "a next-generation satellite network capable of connecting the globe, especially reaching those who are not yet connected, with reliable and affordable broadband internet services."