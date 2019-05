- Your kids could learn soccer from the some of the best in the sport.

Futbol Club Barcelona is opening an academy in Orlando. The club will select players during an open tryout for boys and girls, ages 5 to 18. The team says it is a chance to guide local talent on a path to success.

Barcelona officials confirmed to Pro Soccer USA that this is not a collaboration between the La Liga giant and MLS franchise Orlando City SC in this endeavor.

Try-outs are scheduled for June 8 at Austin-Tindall Regional Park in Kissimmee. Learn more at the academy's Orlando website.