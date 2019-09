- Halloween has come early at Magic Kingdom with creepy costumes and trick-or-treats ready at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party.

"We moved down here from Massachusetts to we keep coming back every year," said April Hartling, of Oviedo.

Who can blame them? This year there's a whole new fireworks and projection show called Disney's Not So Spooky Spectacular.

"You want to come out with your friends and family, all dressed up as your favorite character and just enjoy the night and see all of our brand-new projections, all of our shows because Hocus Pocus is back and it's still one if our favorites on the castle stage," said Disney producer Kate Papas.

Hocus Pocus is everywhere this year during three showings of the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular Stage Show, and this year there are new specialty Hocus Pocus spirit jerseys and Mickey ears.

"What's not to love about having Sanderson sisters on your head and a little bit of a naughty cauldron too?"

Treats are getting naughty too with the Trio of Hitchhiking Ghosts, and to join last year's Jack Push Pop, now there's a Sally Push Pop too.

"Sally, we're going to keep her with her reds and her pinks having a vanilla gluten friendly cake, buttercream and strawberry crispies. This year The Incredibles and Toy Story are walking in Mickey's Boo To You Halloween parade.

The rides are enhanced too. Does it get any creepier than riding Space Mountain in the dark?

"You have no idea what to expect, because you're going up and down those hills. You think you know the track. But you don't when the lights are off. It's really fun. You'll love it."

If Mickey and Minnie are still dancing, you know it can't be that spooky.