- The National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching a broad area of low pressure, located just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, named Invest 94-L.

The system, which is still very far from the U.S. mainland, is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Little, if any, development of this disturbance is expected for the next couple of days.

Forecasters say environmental conditions are likely for Invest 94-L to become more conducive for a tropical depression to form by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

The system is moving westward at 13 mph (20.92 km/h) and will continue across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Chances that this could develop into a depression over the next five days is at 70 percent.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph (144.84 km/h) winds. It made landfall in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 8:35 a.m. on Friday morning for about 20 minutes, at half the strength the Bahamas saw. It brought heavy rain, strong winds, and a storm surge along North Carolina's east coast. The storm is moving to the northeast and will be out in the Atlantic by Friday evening and headed up towards Nova Scotia this weekend.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is in the middle of the Atlantic, with 45 mph (72.42 km/h) sustained winds, and poses no threat to land. Gabrielle is anticipated to become a hurricane by late Sunday or Monday, as it moves northwestward in the open Atlantic.