Experts cite 'bully parents' in decline in youth sports participation nationwide class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/experts-cite-bully-parents-in-decline-in-youth-sports-participation-nationwide" data-title="Experts cite 'bully parents' in decline in youth sports participation nationwide" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/experts-cite-bully-parents-in-decline-in-youth-sports-participation-nationwide" addthis:title="Experts cite 'bully parents' in decline in youth sports participation nationwide"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410030177.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410030177");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410030177-232061318"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410030177-232061318" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted May 31 2019 08:56AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 08:57AM EDT

FOX NEWS - Youth sports have long been seen as a right of passage in American childhood – from Little League baseball to Pop Warner football – but participation levels are dropping nationwide because kids say it's no longer fun for them. culprit? A pressure cooker environment created by overly invested parents, according to health professionals and many youth sports organizations.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/sports/experts-cite-bully-parents-in-decline-in-youth-sports-participation" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>The out-of-control behavior of some parents, both on the sidelines and in the home, is fostering a culture that emphasizes winning and perfectionism over physical activity and enjoyment – one that experts say is toxic for children.</p> <p>"I see young athletes who throw up on the way to games because of the pressure they're experiencing," said Dr. Marshall Mintz, a clinical sports psychologist in Springfield, N.J.</p> <p>"Sometimes I do get a 10-year-old who wants to improve but a lot of times it's the parents coming in and wanting little Janey to excel more and I usually wind up pointing out that at this point it really is crucial to just emphasize having fun and enjoying sport," Mintz told Fox News. "Then I usually get fired because they don't like my message, which is de-emphasizing the perfectionism and the achievement and the results."</p> <p>A simple YouTube search yields thousands of videos – many shot on cell phone cameras – of adults berating children, coaches, and parents from the opposing team. In some instances, parents are seen assaulting other adults during games. One video shows a father being restrained by coaches after he charges onto the soccer field enraged after his son committed a foul, while another shows a father attacking a coach at a high school football game.</p> <p>"This behavior is absolutely corrosive to kids," said Linda Flanagan, a mother of three from Summit, N.J.</p> <p>"What has always surprised me is to see these grownups clapping when the opposing team misses a foul shot," said Flanagan, noting that such friction is especially visible at youth basketball games where opposing teams sometimes sit adjacent to one another. "It's one thing if the kids in the stands do, but to have grownups cheering a child's mistake I think is just accepted now."</p> <p>Flanagan also recalled an instance in which a grandmother was ejected by a referee at her son's middle school basketball game.</p> <p>"My son was awe-struck by that," she said. "Sports have become a vehicle to convey your anger and fury at the world."</p> <p>A 2016 poll from the National Alliance for Youth Sports found that around 70 percent of kids in the U.S. stop playing organized sports by the age of 13 because "it’s just not fun anymore." While a number of factors contribute to the dropout rate, experts cite overly aggressive parents and coaches as a driving force in the decline.</p> <p>"I see a burn-out factor," said Jay Paris, a San Diego-area coach for 25 years who has worked with athletes aged 7 to 14.</p> <p>"It ceases becoming fun and becomes a chore. And when it's a chore, you start to lose kids,' Paris said. "Sometimes parents forget they're little kids. I'm not sure I understand the motivation to fast-forward childhood."</p> <p>Dylan Hinton, 13, an avid soccer player from New York City, called it distracting and frustrating when parents try to coach from the sidelines.</p> <p>"When they scream and curse at me, it takes my head off the game," Hinton said. "It’s very annoying because if the coach tells you to do something and the parents telling you to do something different, you’re like, 'What should I do?'"</p> <p>Hinton, the son of Fox News executive producer Martin Hinton, is part of a travel team that plays a 10-month season, with practice and games consuming eight to ten hours of his time each week. He said he and his teammates are often rattled by parental interference, especially when adults start directing his team during a game.</p> <p>"The team gets affected by it because they do what the parents say ... they say, 'Kick it, score, shoot, pass that way.' If we're not supposed to do that, you shouldn’t be yelling at us to do something we’re not taught to do," he said.</p> <p>Paris, who is now retired, said his message to other parents is simple: "Your kid might not be a pro player and that's OK. He might not get a scholarship and that's fine too. Preview: Orlando City travels to Montreal for Saturday match

Posted May 31 2019 09:38AM EDT

Orlando City SC (4-7-3, 15 points) heads back out on the road once more to face the Montreal Impact (7-6-3, 24 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET at Stade Saputo.

The match will be locally televised on My65 and available on YouTube TV. It will also be broadcast on FM 96.9 The Game in English and La Nueva 990am in Spanish.

"They're very, very organized when you look at Montreal," Head Coach James O'Connor said. "They have players who can create and score goals, they've got tremendous work ethic. I think defensively when you look at their players there’s a strong appetite to defend and then to be able to go and cause problems. They’re a very organized team, having a good year, so for us it’s being intentional about understanding their principles and making sure we create some problems for them when we have the ball.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/scripps-national-spelling-bee-ends-in-8-way-tie" title="Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abhijay Kodali, Sohum Sukhatankar and Rishik Gandhasri hold up the trophy with other co-champions for photographers after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

Posted May 31 2019 08:52AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 09:27AM EDT

The Latest on the National Spelling Bee (all times local):

12:07 p.m.

Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/casey-anthony-s-life-is-being-made-into-a-movie" title="Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says

Posted May 31 2019 09:07AM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 09:18AM EDT

Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie.

Anthony, 33, who was once branded the most-hated mother in America, is planning to make a movie called "As I Was Told." The movie will be based on her life that should be complete by next year, according to t he Daily Mail.

The movie, she says, "'will make it clear that I had no part in Caylee's death as far as how she died." Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says Majority of engaged couples register for this kitchenware item, study reveals Majority of engaged couples register for this kitchenware item, study reveals Experts cite 'bully parents' in decline in youth sports participation nationwide Swim instructor charged with neglect over boy's near death 