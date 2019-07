- An endangered child alert has been issued by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for 1-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo.

Lachlan went missing from Putnam County. According to TBI, he was last seen on Wednesday with Margot Walker. It's not known what the relationship is between the two.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find one-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo, missing from Putnam County. He was last seen earlier today with Margot Walker, who may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with TN tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with TN tag B77-71L. pic.twitter.com/LEAXYLIX7c — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 18, 2019







Authorities said that Walker may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with TN tag 4K7-7F9 or a black 2002 Volvo with TN tag B77-71L.

Lachlan is described as 3-feet tall and weighs around 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.