Musk said that the rapid development of the tech is made possible by the system’s new in-house designed computer that is 21 times faster than the Nvidia unit it replaces, along with billions of miles of data collected from Teslas on the road today.
All Teslas built since October 16 are compatible with the optional feature, and Musk predicted that unsupervised self-driving will be possible next year.
Once Full Self-Driving is fully operational and regulations allow the operation of a vehicle with no one on board, Tesla plans to allow owners to let their cars participate in a robotic taxi service that will turn the vehicles into “appreciating assets."
Musk said that it will be “financially insane to buy anything but an electric car that can be updated to autonomous.”
“It’s just nuts.”
Consumer Reports recently criticized the latest version of Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot feature, which is far short of Full Self-Driving but can self-steer along a highway and pass other cars, saying that it operated like “a kid behind the wheel for the very first time,” and sometimes passed on the right and cut off vehicles.
Musk also said that the rollout of a promised function called Advanced Summon that can autonomously drive a Tesla from a parking space to its owner has been delayed because “there’s a lot of complexity in parking lots.”
He pointed out that if the car is overly sensitive to obstacles, it will be too paranoid to operate effectively, but that designing it to be too aggressive is also bad.
One shareholder asked Musk how Tesla would deal with the cameras that are vital to Full Self-Driving operation being obscured by snow and water. Musk said that the company has already considered this issue and that either a hydrophobic coating could be applied, or the system might just deactivate and ask the driver to get out and clean the snow off the cameras.
Posted Jun 12 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 09:14AM EDT
2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has issued a stunning warning to President Trump that seems to echo controversial recent comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying her Justice Department would likely charge him with obstruction of justice if she wins the White House.
Harris, in a newly released interview, said she believes the only reason former Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not recommend prosecuting Trump was because of the Justice Department’s policy against indicting a sitting president. Once out of office, Trump would be subject to charges -- and Harris was emphatic in saying the DOJ should pursue them.
“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Harris said on this week’s NPR Politics Podcast.
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:31AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:32AM EDT
A 14-year-old girl is missing out of Marion County.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Allysa Brooke Kendrick is missing out of Silver Springs. She was last seen on Tuesday standing in front of her home on Northeast 86th Lane. She was wearing a gray t-shirt with a Superman emblem, black Aeropostle sweat pants, and no shoes.
They say that Allysa may be in the presence of 19-year-old Brent Swingle but it is not confirmed.
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:06AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:10AM EDT
An ex-con in Florida was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word “COKE” while selling crack cocaine to an undercover agent last week, an arrest affidavit said.
Terry Leon Simmons, 53, was arrested Friday afternoon in his Fort Pierce home – about a 2-hour drive north of Miami – on a charge of felony cocaine sales. He was slapped with another felony charge after officers found marijuana “in plain view” and “what appeared to be” ecstasy next to his bed, the affidavit said.
Police said Simmons sold crack cocaine to a driver outside a convenience store near his apartment on June 5. A probable cause affidavit said officers observed a suspect wearing a “blue shirt with red lettering on the front that said ‘COKE." He allegedly sold four crack cocaine rocks for $40.