<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412062865" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412062865" data-article-version="1.0">Drug importation plan signed as questions remain</h1> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412062865-411661805" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Gov. (NSF)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis, acting on one of his top priorities during his first year in office, signed into law Tuesday a measure that gives the state the go-ahead to pursue approval to import prescription drugs from Canada and other countries.</p><p>But the Republican governor acknowledged at a bill-signing ceremony that the program won’t be up and running any time soon because of a requirement that it receive approval from federal authorities, including U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.</p><p>“We are already working directly with Health and Human Services at the federal level, and I’m going to be talking with the president next week maybe more about it,” DeSantis said. “We envision maybe this taking ‘til next year for us to do it.”</p><p>DeSantis, who won the governor’s race with the support of President Donald Trump, has insisted his close relationship would help win over skeptical federal officials who have refused to endorse similar proposals from other states.</p><p>U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, a Miami-Dade County Democrat and a former Health and Human Services secretary, said the plan was the “silliest thing I have ever heard of” and called it “pure politics.”</p><p>She also predicted it wouldn’t be approved.</p><p>“No Health and Human Services secretary has ever approved the importation of drugs because of safety,” Shalala, who led the agency under President Bill Clinton, told reporters at the Florida Democratic Party’s annual Leadership Blue event in Orlando.</p><p>The new law would allow Florida to establish Canadian and international drug-importation programs. The Canadian program would be under the auspices of the state Agency for Health Care Administration and would be focused on importing drugs for programs such as Medicaid, the Department of Corrections and county health departments.</p><p>The Agency for Health Care Administration would be required to submit what is known as a “waiver” request to the federal government to move ahead with the program no later than July 2020.</p><p>The second program, an international drug importation program, would be geared to the broader state population and would be established under the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.</p><p>DeSantis signed the bill into law Tuesday at The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Central Florida. The Villages also was the site of a news conference that DeSantis held to announce his initial proposal.</p><p>At both events, DeSantis was joined by House Speaker Jose Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican who was a key player in passing the bill. Oliva praised DeSantis for supporting the measure despite tremendous lobbying efforts by “big pharma,” which Oliva called the ‘greatest force in America.”</p><p>“The governor never flinched once. Everyone lobbied up,” Oliva told the crowd. “Tallahassee was inundated with special interests. Not once did he shake. And we were able to get this bill done.”</p><p>While efforts to kill the legislation in Florida were unsuccessful, pharmaceutical interests have vowed to lobby against the plan in Washington, D.C.</p><p>Shalala, however, said it wasn’t just about getting the federal government to agree to the plan. Canada also would have to agree to work with Florida, and the chances of that happening, Shalala said, are nil.</p><p>Canada negotiates with drug companies to cover costs of medicines for Canadians only.</p><p>“The drug companies have not given Canada permission when they do the negotiations to include millions of Floridians in their numbers. Canada would have to pay more if they wanted to include some group beyond Canada. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando
Orange County Sheriff John Mina is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, following a deputy-involved shooting.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in East Orlando in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Road.
Deputies arrived on scene and shots were fired.

Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'
A man was arrested for undressing at a Florida McDonald's while doing a strange dance.
According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a McDonald's on Tamiami Trail in reference to a white male taking his clothes off and doing a strange dance near the front door. The caller said that the man was possibly on drugs and looked like he was trying to have relations with a railing.
Upon arrival, the responding deputy said that he observed the white male and recognized him as John Morgan from previous law enforcement contacts. Morgan had also been trespassed from the same McDonald's for a previous disturbance he had caused.

Appeals court weighs major education law
Appearing skeptical of arguments made by school boards, an appeals court Tuesday waded into a challenge to the constitutionality of a 2017 state law that seeks to boost charter schools.
Numerous school boards across the state filed two lawsuits contending that the law infringed on their rights to operate school districts. One of the major issues in the case is the law's authorization of "schools of hope," a new type of charter school aimed at areas where children have been served by traditional public schools that are low performing.
Steven Brannock, an attorney who argued for the school boards during the hearing at the 1st District Court of Appeal, argued that the law gave too much power to the state and violates part of the Florida Constitution about local operation of schools. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 03:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orange County Sheriff John Mina is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, following a deputy-involved shooting.</p><p>The sheriff's office received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in East Orlando in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Road.</p><p>Deputies arrived on scene and shots were fired.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-florida-mcdonald-s-after-undressing-and-doing-a-strange-dance-" title="Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was arrested for undressing at a Florida McDonald's while doing a strange dance.</p><p>According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a McDonald's on Tamiami Trail in reference to a white male taking his clothes off and doing a strange dance near the front door. The caller said that the man was possibly on drugs and looked like he was trying to have relations with a railing.</p><p>Upon arrival, the responding deputy said that he observed the white male and recognized him as John Morgan from previous law enforcement contacts. Morgan had also been trespassed from the same McDonald's for a previous disturbance he had caused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/appeals-court-weighs-major-education-law" title="Appeals court weighs major education law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Appeals court weighs major education law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Appearing skeptical of arguments made by school boards, an appeals court Tuesday waded into a challenge to the constitutionality of a 2017 state law that seeks to boost charter schools.</p><p>Numerous school boards across the state filed two lawsuits contending that the law infringed on their rights to operate school districts. One of the major issues in the case is the law’s authorization of “schools of hope,” a new type of charter school aimed at areas where children have been served by traditional public schools that are low performing.</p><p>Steven Brannock, an attorney who argued for the school boards during the hearing at the 1st District Court of Appeal, argued that the law gave too much power to the state and violates part of the Florida Constitution about local operation of schools.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos

Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'
Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom
White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat
Storms Continue Tuesday https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/donor%20for%20web_1560262199003.png_7382564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;UMC&#x20;of&#x20;Southern&#x20;Nevada" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hundreds-of-hospital-staff-line-hallways-for-teen-organ-donor-honor-walk-" data-title="Hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/hundreds-of-hospital-staff-line-hallways-for-teen-organ-donor-honor-walk-" addthis:title="Hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom" > <h3>Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom" data-title="Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom" addthis:title="Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat" > <h3>White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat" data-title="Study shows white meat not healthier than red" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat" addthis:title="Study shows white meat not healthier than red" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-continue-tuesday" > <h3>Storms Continue Tuesday</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/storms-continue-tuesday" data-title="Storms Continue Tuesday" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/storms-continue-tuesday" addthis:title="Storms Continue Tuesday" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" Most Recent

Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'
Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis
Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando
Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'
Drug importation plan signed as questions remain 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-opens-lamar-hunt-us-open-cup-campaign-at-memphis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/deputy-involved-shooting-in-east-orlando" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-florida-mcdonald-s-after-undressing-and-doing-a-strange-dance-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-importation-plan-signed-as-questions-remain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drug importation plan signed as questions remain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 