Drug database bill goes to Governor DeSantis data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412655497-283446128" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/26/prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264_4222831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> Posted Jun 14 2019 09:17AM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 10:20AM EDT Ron DeSantis on Thursday formally received 22 bills from the Legislature, including a measure that Attorney General Ashley Moody has sought to help in a legal fight against the pharmaceutical industry.</p> <p>The bill (HB 1253) would allow lawyers working for the state to have access to information in a prescription drug database that was created to prevent “doctor shopping” by drug addicts and traffickers.</p> <p>The information in the database could help provide evidence in civil cases, including in a lawsuit that Moody filed against the pharmaceutical industry to try to recoup money the state has spent because of the opioid epidemic.</p> <p>The bill drew debate during this spring’s legislative session, in part because of concerns about patient privacy. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-dismisses-biden-s-2020-chances-knocks-his-mental-capacity-" title="Trump dismisses Biden's 2020 chances, knocks his 'mental capacity'" data-articleId="412669068" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/07/19/Trump_Biden_GETTY_1532006574083_5812439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos by Sean Gallup and Mark Wilson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump dismisses Biden's 2020 chances, knocks his 'mental capacity'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump dismissed Joe Biden's chances of becoming president in 2020 , knocking the former vice president's "mental capacity" and claiming Biden "doesn't have what it takes."</p><p>Speaking in a live "Fox & Friends" phone interview Friday, Trump claimed not to be concerned about taking on Biden next year.</p><p>Steve Doocy asked the president what he meant when he said Biden "doesn't have what it takes."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/sunrail-offering-additional-evening-service-for-president-trump-s-amway-center-event" title="SunRail offering additional evening service for President Trump's Amway Center event" data-articleId="412666997" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/19/sunRail_1519089864504_4982255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SunRail offering additional evening service for President Trump's Amway Center event</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Transportation said Friday that SunRail will offer additional evening hours of service on the night of President Trump's event at the Amway Center.</p><p>SunRail will operate its normal service schedule until 10 p.m. on June 18.</p><p>Beginning at 10 p.m., SunRail will operate three northbound and three southbound trains departing exclusively from Church Street Station. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-iran-a-nation-of-terror-was-behind-tanker-attacks-1" title="Trump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks" data-articleId="412661319" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:51AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Calling Iran "a nation of terror," President Donald Trump confirmed the assessment of his top advisers and publicly accused the Persian Gulf nation of responsibility for recent attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Trump said on Friday that Iran's culpability was "exposed" by the United States. Most Recent

SunRail offering additional evening service for President Trump's Amway Center event

Trump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks

Taylor Swift releases new song that targets homophobia to promote her 7th album

Dashcam video captures brutal beating of man, 65, at bus stop in Buena Park; suspect sought

Drug database bill goes to Governor DeSantis title="Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_20190530191947-400801-400801-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Trump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/taylor-swift-releases-new-song-that-targets-homophobia-to-promote-her-7th-album"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="GETTY taylor swift_1556380038401.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Taylor Swift releases new song that targets homophobia to promote her 7th album</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dashcam-video-captures-brutal-beating-of-man-65-at-bus-stop-in-buena-park-suspect-sought"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Dashcam_video_captures_brutal_beating_of_0_20190614133718-407068"/> </figure> <h3>Dashcam video captures brutal beating of man, 65, at bus stop in Buena Park; suspect sought</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-database-bill-goes-to-govenor-desantis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="prescription-drugs-opioid_1506481784264.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Drug database bill goes to Governor DeSantis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 