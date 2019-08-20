< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424693823" data-article-version="1.0">Driver ticketed after tossing dirty diaper out of car, hitting patrol vehicle</h1> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424693823-424690298" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/GETTY%20diapers_1566300578460.png_7604141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424693823" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A driver in Indiana was recently ticketed for an unusual littering offense.</p><p>According to the Indianapolis Star, Trooper Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was driving down Interstate 65 in Johnson after a long shift at the Indiana State Fair. All of a sudden, he noticed a passenger from another car throw a soiled diaper out of the backseat window.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Littering is always bad....<br> <br> Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket...<br> <br> ....especially when diaper hits said police officer's 🚓. 🤨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PressHardFiveCopies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PressHardFiveCopies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ewww?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ewww</a></p> — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) <a href="https://twitter.com/ISPVersailles/status/1163433486495178752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>As if littering wasn't bad enough, Sgt. Wheeles said the diaper hit the windshield of his patrol car! </p><p>"It hit my car and bounced a couple of times … it's not something I could really let fly," he told the Star.</p><p>The driver was pulled over and given a ticket. Sgt. Wheeles said his vehicle was not damaged or soiled. On Twitter, he poked some fun at the incident.</p><p>"Littering is always bad....Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket....especially when diaper hits said police officer's 🚓. 🤨." </p><p>Fellow trooper Sgt. Ted Bohner also couldn't help but crack a few jokes on Twitter.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">My guess is that even though you "Pamper"ed them with kindness and the "Luv" of a public servant, this stop didn't end with a "Huggie"s. <a href="https://t.co/VBkDtPTFTf">pic.twitter.com/VBkDtPTFTf</a></p> — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) <a href="https://twitter.com/ISPBremen/status/1163469270027816960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>"My guess is that even though you 'Pamper'ed' them with kindness and the 'Luv' of a public servant, this stop didn't end with a 'Huggie's.'"</p><p><strong>More TRENDING stories: </strong></p><ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-nurses-clinic-warns-only-speak-english-or-be-fired-1"><strong>Florida nurses: Clinic warns only speak English or be fired</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/7th-grader-auctions-prized-pig-at-county-fair-for-15k-donates-all-of-the-proceeds-to-st-jude"><strong>7th grader auctions prized pig at county fair for $15K, donates all of the proceeds to St. Jude</strong></a></li> <li><a He and his wife are often at odds as to whether or not the air conditioner should be running. 