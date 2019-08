- A driver in Indiana was recently ticketed for an unusual littering offense.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Trooper Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was driving down Interstate 65 in Johnson after a long shift at the Indiana State Fair. All of a sudden, he noticed a passenger from another car throw a soiled diaper out of the backseat window.

Littering is always bad....



Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket...



....especially when diaper hits said police officer's ๐Ÿš“. ๐Ÿคจ#PressHardFiveCopies #Ewww โ€” Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 19, 2019

As if littering wasn't bad enough, Sgt. Wheeles said the diaper hit the windshield of his patrol car!

"It hit my car and bounced a couple of times โ€ฆ it's not something I could really let fly," he told the Star.

The driver was pulled over and given a ticket. Sgt. Wheeles said his vehicle was not damaged or soiled. On Twitter, he poked some fun at the incident.

Fellow trooper Sgt. Ted Bohner also couldn't help but crack a few jokes on Twitter.

My guess is that even though you "Pamper"ed them with kindness and the "Luv" of a public servant, this stop didn't end with a "Huggie"s. pic.twitter.com/VBkDtPTFTf โ€” Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) August 19, 2019

"My guess is that even though you 'Pamper'ed' them with kindness and the 'Luv' of a public servant, this stop didn't end with a 'Huggie's.'"

