- Fishing at the end of the Daytona Beach Pier has been closed to the public. Hurricane Dorian is to blame.

City officials tell FOX 35 that a couple of handrails came off during the storm, and there is damage to some cross bracing underneath.

The iconic pier was built sometime before 1925, according to the Daytona Beach’s city spokesperson; the fishing pier was added in 1925.

This isn’t the first time a storm damaged the pier. It used to be even longer. Hurricane Floyd destroyed the last 200 feet (60.96 m) of the pier in 1999. It was never rebuilt.

The city spokesperson tells The News Station they will have to bid out the work that needs to be done to the cross bracing. It’s unclear how long that will take.