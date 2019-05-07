< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dogs mirror stress levels of their owners, study suggests Dogs mirror stress levels of their owners, study suggests addthis:title="Dogs mirror stress levels of their owners, study suggests"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411362546.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411362546");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411362546-407879947"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411362546-407879947" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/DOGS%20AT%20WORK%204_1557219168094.jpg_7228469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> Posted Jun 07 2019 11:02AM EDT Turns out that anxiety could be rubbing off on your dog.</p> <p>Researchers have been able to confirm what dog owners have sensed for years: Household pets can actually mirror their owners' feelings of stress.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/dogs-mirror-stress-levels-their-owners" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>The study analyzed the stress hormone cortisol, which circulates in the blood and leaves its mark in strands of hair.</p> <p>Researchers in Sweden examined 25 border collies, 33 Shetland sheepdogs and the female owners to discover that higher cortisol in human hair was matched by more of that hormone in the dog hair.</p> <p>According to The Guardian, about half of each breed enrolled was involved in regular training and competitions to test skills such as obedience and agility, and the rest of the dogs were regular companion pets, in order to see whether canine lifestyle was a factor in stress levels.</p> <p>"To our knowledge, this is the first study to show interspecies synchronization of long-term stress," the researchers write in the study's conclusion.</p> <p>The team of researchers believe there is more to the synchronization than simply sharing the same environment, The Guardian reports.</p> <p>The scientists even looked at whether the dogs had a garden to play in and whether they lived with other dogs, but they found no impact on dog cortisol levels from those factors.</p> <p>“We suggest that dogs, to a great extent, mirror the stress levels of their owners,” the scientists write in the journal.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/dogs-mirror-stress-levels-their-owners" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Mobile App News Feed Stories Corrections officer suffers gunshot wound at Orange County Sheriff's Office gun range

Posted Jun 07 2019 11:50AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 12:02PM EDT

Orange County Fire Rescue officials say a corrections officer suffered from a gunshot wound to his thigh while at the Orange County Sheriff's Office gun range on Friday.

Officials say he was conscious and alert while being airlifted to the hospital.

This a developing story. VIDEO: 9-foot alligator sneaks into Florida homeowner's garage

Posted Jun 07 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 11:52AM EDT

It's alligator mating season and the big beasts are on the prowl, popping up in some of the most unexpected places.

On Wednesday, a 9-foot alligator found its way into the garage of a Fort Myers home. 