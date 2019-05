A dog rescue volunteer adopted a pooch, saving it from a kill shelter in Georgia. By the time she made the trip home to Florida, she had new puppies.

Rebecca Lynch and her husband decided to rescue a dog from a rural dog shelter at the end of a weekend getaway, before returning home to Central Florida.

“It was just a very isolated area, and those dogs don't stand a chance,” said Poodles and Pooch Rescue Medical Director Michelle Wacker.

It it the mission of Poodles and Pooch Rescue to find the most desperate dog in need of a second chance.

“And, it was Lizzie,” said Wacker, describing the small breed mutt, that was pregnant, had a broken leg and a case of heart worms. “There was no chance this dog was going to be adopted. Probably what would have happened to Lizzie is, she probably would have been delivered then euthanized.”

Lynch and her husband gave Lizzie the entire back seat as they headed south back to Florida. Before they even crossed the state line, Lizzie started nesting. Lynch hopped in the back seat to comfort Lizzie and to document her deliveries.

“Well that was just in the nick of time. She just had her first puppy,” Lynch is heard saying in a video.

A total of four tiny puppies were born in her car. It didn’t seem to faze Lizzie. She did what she needed to do, as each pup came out, and cleaned them all off herself.

Once Lynch and her husband made it back to Central Florida, they made a quick pit stop to their emergency veterinarian’s office in DeLand. The doctor there said Lizzie and her puppies were all healthy, then sent them on their way.

Lizzie’s belly was still pretty big at this point. Once they got home, Lizzie delivered two more puppies.

Because of Lizzie’s special needs, and because of the size of the run in the litter, the whole family is now being cared for at Chuluota Veterinary Hospital.

Lizzie looks happy all snuggled up nursing her six little pups. She has been friendly and affectionate with her vet and each of the vet techs. They anticipate they will keep them there for two to three month, then once the puppies are no longer nursing, Lizzie’s long-term needs will be addressed.

First, her right hind leg will be amputated.

“It's an old break, can't be repaired. We can't just leave it, and we can't repair it. It has to be amputated,” Wacker explained.

Then, the vet will treat Lizzie’s heart worms.

“Lizzie’s got a long road to recovery. We definitely need help with her veterinary bills,” said Wacker.

They know that eventually, this loving new mom and all of her puppies will be adopted. For now, they just want to make sure they get them all healthy before they start looking for new homes. If you’re interested in helping Lizzie and her puppies, go to PoodleAndPoochRescue.org.