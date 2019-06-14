The good news moved many social media commenters, who agreed that education professionals too often do not receive the credit they deserve.
"Love this! So true. Teachers deserve so much more!" one Facebook user said.
"That made my day almost as much as it made yours! Great to see good people recognizing good people," another wrote.
Moving forward, reps for the public Howell-area Facebook page hope that the generous couple learns of how their kind deed resonated with the community.
"We hope this note gets back to this couple and lets them know how much of an impact they made in this person's life, and a huge thank you for making a difference," the moderators wrote online.
CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Jun 14 2019 01:53PM EDT
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding 88-year-old Jerry Hyde.
Hyde was last seen on Friday at the intersection of Lake Point Drive and Lake Point Drive South. Deputies say he may be driving a 2018 white Nissan Rogue with the Florida license plate 049MYW.
He may be wearing a blue plaid button-down shirt, white socks, navy blue shorts and sneakers. His vehicle reportedly has an NRA sticker and a Support Our Troops sticker on the rear window.
Posted Jun 14 2019 01:35PM EDT
A 4-week-old baby in the U.K. was left fighting for his life in the hospital for over two months this fall after his mother claims he contracted the herpes virus from a kiss at a friend's christening. Ashleigh White, of South Yorkshire, said she is sharing her son Noah Tindle's scare in an effort to warn other parents about the dangers of the herpes virus.
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM
"What I didn't realize is that even if you don't have an active cold sore, you still do carry the virus in your system and saliva, meaning you can never be too careful," White, 21, told Caters News Agency.
Posted Jun 14 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:50PM EDT
Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series "My Little Pony" has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.
Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday the timing of the episode, "The Last Crusade," is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.
The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children's series "Arthur" on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur's teacher, Mr. Ratburn.