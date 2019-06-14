The good news moved many social media commenters, who agreed that education professionals too often do not receive the credit they deserve.
“Love this! So true. Teachers deserve so much more!” one Facebook user said.
“That made my day almost as much as it made yours! Great to see good people recognizing good people,” another wrote.
Moving forward, reps for the public Howell-area Facebook page hope that the generous couple learns of how their kind deed resonated with the community.
"We hope this note gets back to this couple and lets them know how much of an impact they made in this person's life, and a huge thank you for making a difference,” the moderators wrote online.
Jun 14 2019
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Friday encouraged supporters of a new state hemp industry to tell Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign a bill that would lead to a regulatory framework for the crop.
Fried said an envisioned hemp “revolution” needs the governor’s signature on the bill (SB 1020), which would create a hemp program within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
“If the governor’s office receives any of the phone calls that we have been receiving over the last five months, from the farmers and the people in our communities across the state that are excited, energized and optimistic about this, then he’ll understand and support the hemp legislation,” Fried said while appearing at the Capital Tiger Bay Club in Tallahassee.
Jun 14 2019
Jun 14 2019
Authorities say at least 279 dolphins have stranded across the U.S. Gulf Coast since Feb. 1, triple the usual number.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists say 98 percent died.
They said during a teleconference Friday that they're investigating whether lingering effects from the 2010 oil spill and low salinity from high rivers and a Louisiana spillway opening contributed.
Jun 14 2019
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding 88-year-old Jerry Hyde.
Hyde was last seen on Friday at the intersection of Lake Point Drive and Lake Point Drive South. Deputies say he may be driving a 2018 white Nissan Rogue with the Florida license plate 049MYW.
He may be wearing a blue plaid button-down shirt, white socks, navy blue shorts and sneakers. His vehicle reportedly has an NRA sticker and a Support Our Troops sticker on the rear window.