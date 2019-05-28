The man is seen looking at a case of jewelry right before he pulls out a sledgehammer and starts smashing open one of the cases.
He hits the case several times before the hammer gets stuck. That's when he pulls it up and the entire glass panel comes out.
The suspect is then seen loading up a back with Rolex watches and takes off running.
The man is described as a darker black male, about 6-feet tall, with an athletic build.
"The suspect was wearing a navy blue jacket with 'True Religion' text on the back, with a tan baseball hat, and dark colored sweatpants," the sheriff's office wrote.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify this person to call their Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case # 19021897.
A 6-week-old bald eagle chick named Cookie who hatched live on a webcam just last month has died Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service in Southern California.
The Forest Service wrote on Facebook that a late-season storm in Big Bear lowered the temperature to 26 degrees and brought several inches of snow, making hypothermia the likely cause. Another chick died last year under similar conditions. Cookie was looking weak and had trouble breathing, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.
Prosecutors are seeking mental health and medical records of the former student charged with last year's Florida school massacre.
Prosecutors will ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday to order a psychologist and an orthopedic clinic turn over Nikolas Cruz's records.
Psychologist Daniel Mauer treated Cruz before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors say they should have access to his records because Cruz told deputies that voices told him to kill people. They want to see if Cruz ever claimed that during sessions with Mauer.
A man in Coral Springs got the bite of his life after finding a python in his bathroom Sunday morning.
According to the Coral Springs Humane Unit, officers were called around 4:00 a.m. to a home on Riverside Drive after a resident found the unwelcome, slithery guest trying to either enter or exit his toilet! At some point, he was bitten by the python.
Officers identified the snake to be a nonvenomous Ball Python. It was caught and later transferred to a reptile center.