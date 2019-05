- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a smash and grab suspect seen on security video stealing from a jewelry store in Tampa.

The sheriff's office posted the video to their Facebook page in an effort to identify the thief. They said around 6:30 p.m. on May 26, the suspect walked into the Helzberg Diamonds store at the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall.

The man is seen looking at a case of jewelry right before he pulls out a sledgehammer and starts smashing open one of the cases.

He hits the case several times before the hammer gets stuck. That's when he pulls it up and the entire glass panel comes out.

The suspect is then seen loading up a back with Rolex watches and takes off running.

The man is described as a darker black male, about 6-feet tall, with an athletic build.

"The suspect was wearing a navy blue jacket with 'True Religion' text on the back, with a tan baseball hat, and dark colored sweatpants," the sheriff's office wrote.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify this person to call their Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case # 19021897.