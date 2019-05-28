< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies searching for thief who smashed a Rolex case in jewelry store at Florida outlet mall outlet mall" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/deputies-searching-for-thief-who-smashed-a-rolex-case-in-jewelry-store-at-florida-outlet-mall" addthis:title="Deputies searching for thief who smashed a Rolex case in jewelry store at Florida outlet mall"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409285912.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409285912");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409285912_409285146_167028"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409285912_409285146_167028";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409285146","video":"568485","title":"Thief%20smashes%20Rolex%20case%20at%20jewelry%20store%20at%20Florida%20outlet%20mall","caption":"Thief%20smashes%20Rolex%20case%20at%20jewelry%20store%20at%20Florida%20outlet%20mall","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FThief_smashes_Rolex_case_at_jewelry_stor_0_7317903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FThief_smashes_Rolex_case_at_jewelry_store_at_Flo_568485_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653645407%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpeeVG-yWe83uz_H8DdtOrzlQjPU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fdeputies-searching-for-thief-who-smashed-a-rolex-case-in-jewelry-store-at-florida-outlet-mall"}},"createDate":"May 28 2019 05:56AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409285912_409285146_167028",video:"568485",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Thief_smashes_Rolex_case_at_jewelry_stor_0_7317903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Thief%2520smashes%2520Rolex%2520case%2520at%2520jewelry%2520store%2520at%2520Florida%2520outlet%2520mall",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/Thief_smashes_Rolex_case_at_jewelry_store_at_Flo_568485_1800.mp4?Expires=1653645407&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=peeVG-yWe83uz_H8DdtOrzlQjPU",eventLabel:"Thief%20smashes%20Rolex%20case%20at%20jewelry%20store%20at%20Florida%20outlet%20mall-409285146",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fdeputies-searching-for-thief-who-smashed-a-rolex-case-in-jewelry-store-at-florida-outlet-mall"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:04AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409285912"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:56AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:06AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409285912-409285106" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/smash_1559037169747_7317902_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409285912" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a smash and grab suspect seen on security video stealing from a jewelry store in Tampa. </p><p>The sheriff's office posted the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/pascosheriff/videos/324048528269292/">video to their Facebook page</a> in an effort to identify the thief. They said around 6:30 p.m. on May 26, the suspect walked into the Helzberg Diamonds store at the Tampa Premium Outlet Mall.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="381" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpascosheriff%2Fvideos%2F324048528269292%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

The man is seen looking at a case of jewelry right before he pulls out a sledgehammer and starts smashing open one of the cases.

He hits the case several times before the hammer gets stuck. That's when he pulls it up and the entire glass panel comes out.

The suspect is then seen loading up a back with Rolex watches and takes off running.

The man is described as a darker black male, about 6-feet tall, with an athletic build.

"The suspect was wearing a navy blue jacket with 'True Religion' text on the back, with a tan baseball hat, and dark colored sweatpants," the sheriff's office wrote.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who can identify this person to call their Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case # 19021897.

