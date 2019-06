- Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding 88-year-old Jerry Hyde.

Hyde was last seen on Friday at the intersection of Lake Point Drive and Lake Point Drive South. Deputies say he may be driving a 2018 white Nissan Rogue with the Florida license plate 049MYW.

He may be wearing a blue plaid button-down shirt, white socks, navy blue shorts and sneakers. His vehicle reportedly has an NRA sticker and a Support Our Troops sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200 or 911.