Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man from Clearwater Posted Jun 14 2019 01:53PM EDT CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding 88-year-old Jerry Hyde. 

Hyde was last seen on Friday at the intersection of Lake Point Drive and Lake Point Drive South. Deputies say he may be driving a 2018 white Nissan Rogue with the Florida license plate 049MYW.

He may be wearing a blue plaid button-down shirt, white socks, navy blue shorts and sneakers. His vehicle reportedly has an NRA sticker and a Support Our Troops sticker on the rear window. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200 or 911. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Infant left fighting for life after contracting herpes from kiss at christening, mom says
Posted Jun 14 2019 01:35PM EDT
A 4-week-old baby in the U.K. was left fighting for his life in the hospital for over two months this fall after his mother claims he contracted the herpes virus from a kiss at a friend's christening. Ashleigh White, of South Yorkshire, said she is sharing her son Noah Tindle's scare in an effort to warn other parents about the dangers of the herpes virus.
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM
"What I didn't realize is that even if you don't have an active cold sore, you still do carry the virus in your system and saliva, meaning you can never be too careful," White, 21, told Caters News Agency.

Diners see teacher moonlighting as waitress, surprise her with huge tip: 'Teachers shouldn't have t
Posted Jun 14 2019 01:12PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 01:14PM EDT
A New Jersey teacher was recently shocked to find a $100 tip on a bill at her waitressing side hustle, left by a couple with a kind note that declared, "Teachers shouldn't have to work weekends!"
On Sunday, Catherine Acampora-Nielsen took to a private Facebook group for the community of Howell to share the story and voice her gratitude for the gesture, NJ 101.5 reports.
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Same-sex couple featured on 'My Little Pony' for first time
By The Associated Press
Posted Jun 14 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:50PM EDT
Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series "My Little Pony" has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.
Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday the timing of the episode, "The Last Crusade," is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.
The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children's series "Arthur" on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur's teacher, Mr. Ratburn. Pat Toomey)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Infant left fighting for life after contracting herpes from kiss at christening, mom says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 4-week-old baby in the U.K. was left fighting for his life in the hospital for over two months this fall after his mother claims he contracted the herpes virus from a kiss at a friend's christening. Ashleigh White, of South Yorkshire, said she is sharing her son Noah Tindle's scare in an effort to warn other parents about the dangers of the herpes virus.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p><p>"What I didn't realize is that even if you don't have an active cold sore, you still do carry the virus in your system and saliva, meaning you can never be too careful," White, 21, told Caters News Agency.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/diners-see-teacher-moonlighting-as-waitress-surprise-her-with-huge-tip-teachers-shouldn-t-have-t" title="Diners see teacher moonlighting as waitress, surprise her with huge tip: 'Teachers shouldn't have t" data-articleId="412699197" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Diners see teacher moonlighting as waitress, surprise her with huge tip: 'Teachers shouldn't have t</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Jersey teacher was recently shocked to find a $100 tip on a bill at her waitressing side hustle, left by a couple with a kind note that declared, "Teachers shouldn't have to work weekends!"</p><p>On Sunday, Catherine Acampora-Nielsen took to a private Facebook group for the community of Howell to share the story and voice her gratitude for the gesture, NJ 101.5 reports.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/same-sex-couple-featured-on-my-little-pony-for-first-time" title="Same-sex couple featured on 'My Little Pony' for first time" data-articleId="412694178" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Hasbro" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Same-sex couple featured on 'My Little Pony' for first time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series "My Little Pony" has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.</p><p>Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday the timing of the episode, "The Last Crusade," is a happy coincidence. The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.</p><p>The episode has already aired in Europe and will be broadcast in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children's series "Arthur" on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur's teacher, Mr. Ratburn.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div Most Recent

Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out after USWNT's 13-0 win

Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man from Clearwater

Infant left fighting for life after contracting herpes from kiss at christening, mom says

Diners see teacher moonlighting as waitress, surprise her with huge tip: 'Teachers shouldn't have t

Same-sex couple featured on 'My Little Pony' for first time data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out after USWNT's 13-0 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/deputies-searching-for-missing-88-year-old-man-from-clearwater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/missing%20man_1560534634374.png_7398982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/missing%20man_1560534634374.png_7398982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/missing%20man_1560534634374.png_7398982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/missing%20man_1560534634374.png_7398982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/missing%20man_1560534634374.png_7398982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man from Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/infant-left-fighting-for-life-after-contracting-herpes-from-kiss-at-christening-mom-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Pat&#x20;Toomey&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Infant left fighting for life after contracting herpes from kiss at christening, mom says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/diners-see-teacher-moonlighting-as-waitress-surprise-her-with-huge-tip-teachers-shouldn-t-have-t" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Diners see teacher moonlighting as waitress, surprise her with huge tip: 'Teachers shouldn't have t</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/same-sex-couple-featured-on-my-little-pony-for-first-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/my%20%20little%20pony_1560530894670.png_7398479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Hasbro" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Same-sex couple featured on 'My Little Pony' for first time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 