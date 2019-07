- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a missing 16-year-old girl from Middleburg, Florida.

Mianna Spencer, 16, was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Friday night off Deer Creek Drive.

She was last seen wearing black spandex pants with white converse sneakers. Mianna has her hair dyed blonde.

At this moment, deputies do not believe she is endangered, but are hoping to get in contact with her and get her safely home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL