- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers as to how a woman received a brain injury while out bike riding and eventually died.

Deputies say on June 22, they responded to Orlando Regional Medical Center after receiving a call about a patient with a brain injury. The patient, 44-year-old Emma Ramirez, had been transported by Orange County Fire Rescue from the Westgate Resorts after asking a security guard to use the restroom.

Sadly, we were informed that Emma Ramirez passed away last night. If you have any information at all about how she may have been injured, please call our investigators. 407-254-7000 x70633 https://t.co/vD2qNNCNRr — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 3, 2019







On the morning of June 21, Ramirez had reportedly left her home in the Sand Lake Private Residences off Turkey Lake Road to go on a bike ride. At some point between riding her bike and asking to use the bathroom, deputies say Ramirez suffered an injury to her brain.

She was taken to the hospital and had been in a coma ever since. On July 2, she passed away.

It is unknown how Ramirez was injured. Detectives are looking for anyone who may have seen her during her bike ride.

If you know anything about how she was injured, please contact the sheriff's office at 407-254-7000 Ext. 70633.