- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspected burglar who they said brought a 4-year-old child with him during the crime.

James Giambra, 35, is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of burglary of a conveyance, grand theft, petit theft, two counts of child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

According to deputies, they were called to the 100 block of Charles Street Thursday morning about a report of a man carrying large bags on a neighbor's property. The owner of a boat said someone had been on it, tampering with wires in what looked like an attempt to start it.

The witness stated that the man had a 4-year-old girl with him who was also carrying a bag.

Hours later, deputies say Giambra was spotted looking through other neighbors utility sheds.

"While a deputy was speaking to a woman standing on the second-story deck of her home in the area, he heard a male voice coming from downstairs. The woman said no one else should be in her house," the sheriff's office wrote in a press release, stating that's when they discovered Giambra.

Giambra was taken into custody. The child he was with reportedly handed deputies an iPod Touch that she said was taken from a car in the garage.

The child is now in the care of a family member.