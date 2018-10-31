Daytona International Speedway open house Nov. 4

- Daytona International Speedway is holding an open house on Sunday, Nov. 4, giving the Central Florida community an opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art facility.

Fans can check out the amenities inside the venue with guided tours of the Axalta Injector, Trioval Club, start/finish line seating, Harley J’s and Rolex 24 Lounge hospitality venues and the Tower roof.

The Open House will take place between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is FREE of charge. Fans are encouraged to RSVP here and can also walk-up the day of the event. Parking is available in the Midway outside the Axalta Injector.

READ MORE at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com

