- Gainesville police officers say someone is posing as a woman on an online dating site, luring men to a local apartment complex near campus and then holding them up.

"It's been a little bit crazy," said University of Florida student Joe Lacy, who lives in the complex where the crimes have occurred.

The latest case was Tuesday, in the middle of the afternoon. Investigators say when the victim got to the University Commons Apartments, two men were waiting for him with a knife.

"We later learned it matched the description of at least four other robberies that have occurred since January," said Gainesville Police Acting Chief Inspector Jorge Campos.

In those five cases, police say the suspect descriptions and behaviors are the same. It starts with a connection online, including extensive conversations with the victim.

"To the point even where pictures were exchanged and it was pictures of what appeared to be a female," explained Campos.

It is all a ploy to get the man in a vulnerable position as he heads to the fake date.

"It's definitely is concerning for some people – especially some single men," Lacy said.

The University of Florida has been sending alerts to its students. Police say they're following up on all leads, but they don't have a lot to go on right now.

Campos thinks there are more people out there who could help fill out the blanks.

"We do suspect however that there may be more victims of this crime, and they're just too embarrassed to come forward," he said.

Investigators will not say what dating site or app is being used to lure the victims, citing the ongoing investigation. They say they don't have any reason to believe the suspects live at the apartment complex.