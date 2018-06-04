< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Colorado Christian cakeshop sued a third time for discrimination

Posted Jun 11 2019 01:55PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:59PM EDT <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/colorado-christian-cakeshop-sued-a-third-time-for-discrimination" data-title="Colorado Christian cakeshop sued a third time for discrimination" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/colorado-christian-cakeshop-sued-a-third-time-for-discrimination" addthis:title="Colorado Christian cakeshop sued a third time for discrimination"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412051446.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412051446");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412051446-338156365"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Baker Jack Phillips poses for photographs in front of the Supreme Court after the court heard the case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Baker Jack Phillips poses for photographs in front of the Supreme Court after the court heard the case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412051446-338156365" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/04/baker_getty_1528123128466_5618090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Baker Jack Phillips poses for photographs in front of the Supreme Court after the court heard the case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Baker Jack Phillips poses for photographs in front of the Supreme Court after the court heard the case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412051446" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop -- <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/colorado-christian-cakeshop-sued-discrimination">which won a case before the U.S. Supreme Court recently</a> -- was sued for a third time this week.</p> <p>Jack Phillips, the Lakewood, Colo. bakery owner who has refused to bake cakes that violate his Christian faith, is being sued again by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman, for refusing to bake a gender transition cake.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/fed-govt-aims-to-roll-back-transgender-health-protection-lgbt-groups-fear-discrimination"><strong>RELATED: Fed. govt aims to roll back transgender health protection, LGBT groups fear discrimination</strong></a></p> <p>Scardina claims it is textbook LGBT discrimination. But Phillips said she is rehashing old claims that hold no merit.</p> <p>Phillips describes himself as an artist who uses cakes as "canvas" to express ideas and celebrate events. He has insisted he doesn't want to do something that goes against his faith. He said the cases against him have directly affected his family and business and he's faced death threats and harassment.</p> <p>The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Phillips last year in a case where he refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. The high court ruled the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed "anti-religious bias" when it filed a discrimination charge against Phillips.</p> <p>The commission then filed another complaint against Phillips after he refused to make Scardina a cake celebrating a gender transition. He, in turn, sued the state claiming he was being singled out for his religious beliefs.</p> <p>The Commission and Phillips agreed to drop their cases in March after discovery showed "anti-religious hostility" from the state toward the family-run bakery.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/lawsuit-buffalo-wild-wings-staff-refused-to-serve-black-customers-said-they-dont-give-good-tips"><strong>RELATED: Lawsuit: Buffalo Wild Wings staff refused to serve black customers, said they 'don't give good tips</strong></a></p> <p>Scardina decided to pursue separate litigation, which attorneys filed Wednesday in district court.</p> <p>“The dignity of all citizens in our state needs to be honored. Masterpiece Cakeshop said before the Supreme Court they would serve any baked good to members of the LGBTQ community. It was just the religious significance of it being a wedding cake,” Paula Griesen, one of the attorneys representing Scardina, told the local CBS station. “We don’t believe they’ve been honest with the public.”</p> <p>Scardina claims Phillips violated Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act and Consumer Protection Act for refusing to bake a "birthday cake" celebrating the plaintiff's gender transition, which was to be blue on the outside and pink on the inside, symbolizing a transition from male to female.</p> <p>Jim Cambell, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, which has represented Phillips in the other cases, called it further harassment rehashing old claims.</p> <p>"So this latest attack by Scardina looks like yet another desperate attempt to harass cake artist Jack Phillips," Cambell said. Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando

Posted Jun 11 2019 03:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 03:17PM EDT

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, following a deputy-involved shooting.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in East Orlando in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Road.

Deputies arrived on scene and shots were fired. Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'

Posted Jun 11 2019 02:57PM EDT

A man was arrested for undressing at a Florida McDonald's while doing a strange dance.

According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a McDonald's on Tamiami Trail in reference to a white male taking his clothes off and doing a strange dance near the front door. The caller said that the man was possibly on drugs and looked like he was trying to have relations with a railing.

Upon arrival, the responding deputy said that he observed the white male and recognized him as John Morgan from previous law enforcement contacts. Morgan had also been trespassed from the same McDonald's for a previous disturbance he had caused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-importation-plan-signed-as-questions-remain" title="Drug importation plan signed as questions remain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Drug importation plan signed as questions remain

Posted Jun 11 2019 02:56PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis, acting on one of his top priorities during his first year in office, signed into law Tuesday a measure that gives the state the go-ahead to pursue approval to import prescription drugs from Canada and other countries.</p><p>But the Republican governor acknowledged at a bill-signing ceremony that the program won’t be up and running any time soon because of a requirement that it receive approval from federal authorities, including U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.</p><p>“We are already working directly with Health and Human Services at the federal level, and I’m going to be talking with the president next week maybe more about it,” DeSantis said. “We envision maybe this taking ‘til next year for us to do it.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary Featured Videos

Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'

Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom

White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat

Storms Continue Tuesday src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: UMC of Southern Nevada" title="donor for web_1560262199003.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of hospital staff line hallways for teen organ donor's 'honor walk'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Marietta_MichaelBeltran_061119_1560256174466_7382429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marietta_MichaelBeltran_061119_1560256174466-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WHITE MEAT NOT HEALTHIER 7A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-continue-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Weather_report__June_11__2019_0_7382606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__June_11__2019_0_20190611130637"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Storms Continue Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end Most Recent

Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'

Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis

Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando

Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'

Drug importation plan signed as questions remain 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-opens-lamar-hunt-us-open-cup-campaign-at-memphis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/deputy-involved-shooting-in-east-orlando" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-florida-mcdonald-s-after-undressing-and-doing-a-strange-dance-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-importation-plan-signed-as-questions-remain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drug importation plan signed as questions remain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 