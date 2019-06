- Football fans in Orlando are going to see an SEC and Big Ten match-up in the Citrus Bowl through at least 2025.

The bowl announced a partnership extension with the two conferences on Thursday. The Citrus Bowl will keep the right to pick the top teams from both conferences, outside of those selected for the College Football Playoff.

“We’re thrilled to extend the Citrus Bowl’s relationships with the SEC and Big Ten through the next bowl cycle,” Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said in a statement. "Our decades-long partnership with both conferences will continue to allow us to stage one of the country’s most anticipated bowl matchups in Orlando, and we look forward to growing experiences for student-athletes and fans through the 2025 season and beyond.”

The Citrus Bowl, one of the biggest non-playoff bowls in the country, kicks off at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.