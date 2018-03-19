< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
<section id="story415253299" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415253299" data-article-version="1.0">Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:03AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:15AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415253299-345226415" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Mike Mozart via Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - One Chick-fil-A employee in Georgia said <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/chick-fil-a-worker-drive-thru-window-save-choking-boy">he's feeling like a "hero" after hopping </a>through a drive-thru window to save a young boy from choking.</p><p>On Wednesday, Logan Simmons was working the drive-thru of the chicken-centric chain's Stonebridge Village location in Flowery Branch when he heard a woman in the drive-thru line scream that her son was being choked by the seat belt in her car, the WSB-TV reports.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/america-still-loves-chick-fil-a-more-than-any-other-fast-food-chain"><strong>RELATED: America still loves Chick-fil-A more than any other fast-food chain</strong></a></p><p>Springing into action, the Hall County teenager leapt through the window and ran to the rescue.</p><p>With the 6-year-old's seat belt tangled around his neck, Simmons recalled that the youngster was "turning red and losing pigmentation in his face," prompting him to pull out a handy pocketknife and safely cut the boy free.</p><p>"I'm still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened," Simmons later told WSB-TV.</p><p>Simmons' incredible jump through the window was captured on surveillance camera, and has since been circulated online.</p><p>Soon after, the mother of the boy called the Chick-fil-A staffer to express her thanks for saving her son's life.</p><p>"I do feel like a hero," Simmons mused of the feat.</p><p>In similar headlines, last summer, a Texas Chick-fil-A worker was praised for saving a customer from choking on their food in the restaurant.</p> headlines, last summer, a Texas Chick-fil-A worker was praised for saving a customer from choking on their food in the restaurant. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2-injured-in-plane-crash-at-leesburg-international-airport" title="2 injured in plane crash at Leesburg International Airport" data-articleId="415257340" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/plane%20crash_1561735058128.png_7453863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/plane%20crash_1561735058128.png_7453863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/plane%20crash_1561735058128.png_7453863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/plane%20crash_1561735058128.png_7453863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/plane%20crash_1561735058128.png_7453863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 injured in plane crash at Leesburg International Airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a plane crash Friday morning. </p><p>According to police, the small plane crashed on Leesburg International Airport property. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/game-preview-orlando-pride-returns-home-on-sunday-to-face-chicago" title="Game Preview: Orlando Pride returns home on Sunday to face Chicago" data-articleId="415256874" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Game Preview: Orlando Pride returns home on Sunday to face Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (1-7-2, 5 points) returns to its newly named home in Exploria Stadium on Sunday to host the Chicago Red Stars (3-4-2, 11 points). Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.</p><p>"I think Chicago is a great team, there's no doubt about it. They're going to be a hard, tough opposition, but the last game I saw personality [from the Pride]. I saw a team that wanted to get on the ball under pressure situations and play out," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We'll see a team that wants to play, a team that wants to dictate possession and play, and that's what my teams will do. That's my identity as a coach so I hope that's what we see on Sunday and that we actually take it to a quality team and show people who we are."</p><p>On Sunday, the Orlando Pride will host its annual Pride Night, with the team sporting one-of-a-kind jerseys with rainbow numbers. Following the match, those game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to support LBGTQ+ initiatives by the Orlando City Foundation. The Club will also be selling a Pride-themed game day poster designed by Orlando Pride defender Erin Greening, speciality "Pride in Our City" merchandise and a limited-edition Pride CityiD patch. The Orlando Gay Chorus will also perform the national anthem.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header>
<table border="0" width="100%">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
<img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="center">
<strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</section> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Walmart announces free next day delivery for Orlando shoppers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/19/chick-fil-a_generic_031918_1521474851150_5166936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Mozart&#x20;via&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-closes-out-road-trip-to-columbus-on-saturday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City closes out road trip to Columbus on Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/chip-and-joanna-gaines-donate-15m-to-st-jude-childrens-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20gaines_1561732575007.png_7453825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20gaines_1561732575007.png_7453825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20gaines_1561732575007.png_7453825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20gaines_1561732575007.png_7453825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20gaines_1561732575007.png_7453825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chip and Joanna Gaines donate $1.5M to St. Jude Children's Hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/fda-investigating-connection-between-certain-dog-foods-and-canine-heart-disease" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog%20generic_1561731622019.jpg_7453768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog%20generic_1561731622019.jpg_7453768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog%20generic_1561731622019.jpg_7453768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog%20generic_1561731622019.jpg_7453768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog%20generic_1561731622019.jpg_7453768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FDA investigating connection between certain dog foods and canine heart disease</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 