"Mr. Perkins prearranged and prepaid his funeral and burial over 20 years, however, all of his family is currently residing out of town."
His distant family had reportedly requested Perkins to be buried with Military Honors. The cemetery said that members of our their staff will act as pallbearers at the service.
Perkins will be laid to rest Saturday at 3 p.m. in Section 137, Lot 318, Space 1 at the Cincinnati-area cemetery.
"We are asking any members of our community who are available to attend his burial tomorrow to please contact our Spring Grove Funeral Homes Main Location (513) 853-1035 and ask for more information."
Posted May 25 2019 01:28PM EDT
Updated May 25 2019 01:30PM EDT
It’s Memorial Day weekend, and folks are hitting the beach. If you're heading into the waves, Brevard County Ocean Rescue Asst. Chief Derek Shore wants you to have a great time, but swim safe.
“We have rip currents up and down the beach, especially with the way the wind and the waves are going this weekend,” Shore said. He expects their lifeguards to be busy this weekend.
“We have 125 guards on our staff, we put about 50 on shift, and this weekend we're going to put as many people on who show up, we got a message out to our crew to come on in, and will up staff every beach with that we can,” Shore said.
Posted May 25 2019 01:08PM EDT
Updated May 25 2019 01:13PM EDT
Deputies in Sarasota are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they say is missing and endangered.
Travis Bosco, 16, was last seen on Friday at North Port High School.
"Travis was wearing a turquoise t-shirt, dark blue hoodie, grey shorts and black sketchers sneakers," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "He may be riding a blue and black mountain bike and carrying a black and white NBA drawstring backpack."
Posted May 25 2019 12:59PM EDT
Updated May 25 2019 01:00PM EDT
Calling all space nerds: here's your chance to be in "mission control."
NASA needs help mapping an asteroid known as Bennu.
The space agency's "Osiris Rex" mission started taking samples of the space rock last year. But the surface is full of debris and danger, and the agency needs to find where to land a spacecraft.