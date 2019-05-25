< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cemetery asks public to attend funeral of veteran with no family in town addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cemetery-asks-public-to-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" addthis:title="Cemetery asks public to attend funeral of veteran with no family in town"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408948467.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408948467-408948277"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Spring Grove Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Spring Grove Cemetery</figcaption> </figure> </aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Spring Grove Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Spring Grove Cemetery</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408948467-408948277" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Spring Grove Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Spring Grove Cemetery</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsgcemetery%2Fposts%2F10157405255145536&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

"Mr. Perkins prearranged and prepaid his funeral and burial over 20 years, however, all of his family is currently residing out of town."

His distant family had reportedly requested Perkins to be buried with Military Honors. The cemetery said that members of our their staff will act as pallbearers at the service.

Perkins will be laid to rest Saturday at 3 p.m. in Section 137, Lot 318, Space 1 at the Cincinnati-area cemetery.

"We are asking any members of our community who are available to attend his burial tomorrow to please contact our Spring Grove Funeral Homes Main Location (513) 853-1035 and ask for more information."

