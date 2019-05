- A cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio is asking the public to help lay a U.S. Army veteran to rest on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Spring Grove Cemetery wrote that 90-year-old Korean War veteran, Hezekiah Perkins, would have no family members attending his funeral.

"Mr. Perkins prearranged and prepaid his funeral and burial over 20 years, however, all of his family is currently residing out of town."

His distant family had reportedly requested Perkins to be buried with Military Honors. The cemetery said that members of our their staff will act as pallbearers at the service.

Perkins will be laid to rest Saturday at 3 p.m. in Section 137, Lot 318, Space 1 at the Cincinnati-area cemetery.

"We are asking any members of our community who are available to attend his burial tomorrow to please contact our Spring Grove Funeral Homes Main Location (513) 853-1035 and ask for more information."