After tracking him for over 2 miles, K-9 Cliff was able to find the man, identified as 34-year-old Cody Saxby, and Deputy Metzler took him into custody.
Saxby was reportedly very impressed with the K-9's determination.
"Saxby was so impressed with Cliff’s track he congratulated Deputy Metzler by shaking hands for this photo," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Posted May 30 2019 09:54AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:55AM EDT
Orlando City B (2-5-2, 8 points) heads out west to Kino North Stadium as it visits FC Tucson (3-3-1, 10 points) on Friday, May 31 for their second matchup this season.
Posted May 30 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:24AM EDT
(AP) -- President Donald Trump is muddying the waters over Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Trump tweeted early Thursday that "I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected." But he later insisted that Russia didn't help him.
Trump reacted Thursday, a day after special counsel Robert Mueller spoke about his investigation into Russia election meddling and contacts with the Trump presidential campaign.
Mueller found that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and while he said that charging Trump with a crime was "not an option" because of federal rules, he emphasized that he did not exonerate the president.
Posted May 30 2019 08:23AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:57AM EDT
An elementary school in Manatee County had a new student with four legs and a tail show up on campus this week.
Trappers were called to Palm View Elementary School after an 8-foot, 2-inch gator was spotted in the outside hallway on Wednesday afternoon.
Principal Kaththea Johnson said a custodian reportedly saw the gator and reported it immediately.