- Walt Disney World's Epcot is already gearing up for a happy holiday season.

Park officials announced that the International Festival of the Holidays will run from Nov. 29 - Dec. 30, and will feature seasonal foods and desserts, as well as the candlelight processional.

Some celebrity narrators have already been announced:

- Whoopi Goldberg – 12/6-12/7

- Pat Sajak – 12/16-12/18

- Steven Curtis Chapman – 12/22-12/24

- Edward James Olmos – 12/25-12/26

Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog as new narrators are announced.