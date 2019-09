- Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol next week to start holding committee meetings in advance of the 2020 legislative session. Members of the House and Senate are wealthier than ever, at least in terms of their reported net worths.

Of the 40 senators, 27 have net worths of more than $1 million, with the average at $5.9 million. In the House, 43 of the 120 members have net worths topping $1 million, with the average for all House members at $1.7 million.

Top net worths in Senate:

--- George Gainer, R-Panama City, auto dealer, $46,459,159

--- Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, business owner, $30,404,603

--- Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, owner of Simpson Farms, Simpson Environmental Services, $25,915,856

--- Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, insurance agent, business owner, $25,505,145

--- Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, real estate, $13,877,143

--- David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, attorney, $13,644,048

--- Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, attorney, $9,318,542

--- Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, CEO of Perry Roofing, $8,047,683

--- Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, attorney, $7,613,210

--- Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, vice president of The Hutson Companies, $7,050,184

--- Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, vice president of Sabal Homes of Florida, $4,870,735

--- Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee, CEO of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, $3,756,109

--- Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, insurance and real estate, $3,442,545

--- Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, attorney, $3,294,303

--- Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, funeral director, $3,080,415

Top net worths in House:

--- Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, dermatologist, $42,443,261

--- Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, businessman, $23,454,301

--- Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, chief executive officer, $15,197,834

--- Bob Rommel, R-Naples, restaurant owner, $7,647,727

--- Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, agricultural, business owner, $7,015,599

--- Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, business owner, $6,742,000

--- Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, home builder, $5,526,121

--- Randy Maggard, R-Dade City, corporate vice president, $5,330,191

--- Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, small business owner, $3,885,920

--- Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, retired businessman, $3,789,000

--- Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, business owner, $3,712,250

--- Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, insurance business owner, $3,618,770

--- Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, certified public accountant, $3,100,717

--- Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, electric generation and transmission utility management, $2,829,695

--- MaryLynn Magar, R-Tequesta, business owner, $2,685,715

Governor and Cabinet:

--- Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican, $283,605

--- Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Republican, $977,523

--- Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Democrat, $1,401,563

--- Attorney General Ashley Moody, Republican, $2,990,454

--- Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Republican, $6,626,733

Source: Financial disclosure forms filed with the state Commission on Ethics and biographical information on the House and Senate websites.