The deputy who responded asked the suspect if he broke the window to the storefront, and the suspect casually replied, "Yep."
The man said he would rather go to jail for burglarizing the substation than "kill his roommate," the post said.
"But, fearing deputies would be mad at him for the break-in, the suspect brought along a peace offering: a fresh box of donuts he'd just purchased from a nearby grocery store," according to the post. "What cop doesn't love donuts, right?"
The man got his wish and was booked into the jail for malicious mischief and trespassing, the Seattle Times reported.
A sheriff spokesperson told the paper the man did not offer more information about the roommate.
The Facebook post concluded by saying, "No word on the fate of the donuts."
CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Updated Jun 28 2019 03:06PM EDT
Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic.
DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android
FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.
Posted Jun 28 2019 04:24PM EDT
California may become the first state to ban discrimination for natural hairstyles.
The CROWN Act, which was proposed by Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, in January, protects black employees and students from being punished for their natural hairstyles, including cornrows, deadlocks, braids or afros, among other styles.
READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:47PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 04:30PM EDT
Hours after the death of his wife Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter spoke to reporters outside of his home in Honolulu and shared how the family is dealing with their grief after her “unexpected” passing.
Beth Chapman died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51.
“It’s terrible, the most terrible time in someone’s life,” the reality television star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told Hawaii News Now . “You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating the life, but right now we’re mourning the death, so it’s not good.”