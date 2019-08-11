< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Burger King employees fired after police officer served food with a pig drawn on it Posted Aug 11 2019 04:43PM EDT

FOX NEWS - Burger King employees apparently played a cruel joke and it cost them their jobs.

A police officer in New Mexico posted a picture of a Burger King wrapper he claims to have received from a restaurant in Clovis. A cartoon pig is crudely drawn on the wrapper, and the photo bears the text, "When you order food in uniform."</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/burger-king-employees-fired-drawing-pig-cops-food" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>Not only was the wrapper defaced, but the officer also claims that the food appeared to have been burned.</p><p>The photo was uploaded to Facebook by Timo Rosenthal. He captioned it, "Well, while on lunch break (and in uniform) I ordered food at Burger King and received this. The patties were burnt and the burger was of very poor quality. Guess that was the last time I ate at Burger King in Clovis, NM."</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="631" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftimo.rosenthal.1%2Fposts%2F2548081968573432&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Burger King said, "What occurred is unacceptable and not in line with our brand values. When made aware of the incident, the restaurant owner immediately reached out to the officer involved to apologize and terminated the team members involved."

The statement continued to say what steps the restaurant is taking to make amends with local law enforcement. It says, "The restaurant is offering free meals to uniformed officers and will provide a catered lunch to the police department as a gesture of goodwill."

The chief of the Clovis Police Department told KRQE that he is "disappointed" that a law enforcement officer was treated in "a disrespectful and derogatory way."

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM

