In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Burger King said, "What occurred is unacceptable and not in line with our brand values. When made aware of the incident, the restaurant owner immediately reached out to the officer involved to apologize and terminated the team members involved."
The statement continued to say what steps the restaurant is taking to make amends with local law enforcement. It says, "The restaurant is offering free meals to uniformed officers and will provide a catered lunch to the police department as a gesture of goodwill."
The chief of the Clovis Police Department told KRQE that he is "disappointed" that a law enforcement officer was treated in "a disrespectful and derogatory way."
Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a fuel tanker on Sunday.
It happened on west Silver Springs Boulevard.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a Ford F-150 pickup lodged underneath a fuel tanker.
As the so-called dog days of summer have finally arrived, the still-frozen slopes of Yosemite National Park are now sporting what some may know as "watermelon snow" - but don't confuse it for the popular summertime treat.
Yosemite National Park in California shared photos last Sunday to Facebook of the sight at an unnamed lake in the high country above 9,500 feet.
Authorities in the United Kingdom have warned people online against mocking the hairstyle of a wanted convicted drug dealer or they could face their own criminal charges.
The Gwent Police Department in South Wales had posted to Facebook to appeal for information about 21-year-old Jermaine Taylor from Newport, who violated his parole after being released from prison in December.