- Firefighters in Marion County worked vigorously to control a Memorial Day brush fire, which broke out around noon in the area of Northeast 148th Terrace Road and Northeast 188th Place.

Three brush trucks, two bulldozers, a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft were dedicated to battling the blaze, according to Marion County Fire Rescue, which included units from Salt Springs Station No. 15, Fort McCoy Station No. 7, and Sparr Station No. 19. The U.S. Forest Service and the Florida Forest Service also assisted.

Units evacuated approximately eight residences and firefighters worked to protect additional homes. The fire was about 80 percent contained just before 5 p.m. The Florida Forest Service has determined the cause of this fire to be incendiary in nature.