- The NTSB is investigating after a small plane crashed in Lake Maitland Wednesday morning.

Fire rescue units and a dive team responded to the scene on Orlando Avenue and searched the waters for hours, before locating the wreckage of a plane and two bodies. Witnesses reported seeing the plane come down around 11 a.m.

Here is a closer look at that Cessna 182 that crashed into Lake Maitland killing both men on board. NTSB will continue to search for answers this morning #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/tTZBMIfGS5 — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) June 13, 2019







“As he headed toward the lake, he kind of dusted these trees up here, and as the plane hit the water, the plane somersaulted once or twice,” said Fisher Omans.

Nearby Fort Maitland Park was closed off from the public as crews searched the water.

"We’re asking residents that live on Lake Maitland not to launch any watercraft onto Lake Maitland," the Maitland Police Department tweeted Wednesday afternoon, as search efforts continued.

According to investigators, the Cessna 182 departed Orlando Executive Airport shortly before crashing. The pilot stated he was experencing fuel problems.

Omans said after the plane entered the lake, it sank within minutes. He said he could see the pilot, and he appeared to be unconscious. The Cessna was finally pulled from Lake Maitland late Wednesday evening.

The identities of the deceased have not been released. They have been described as two adult men.