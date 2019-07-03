"Hi, you know what, I do apologize, I know you've come from a very long way, but we're going to use someone else," Allison Brown, 40, tells the contractor as he appears to get out of the vehicle.
"She's upset with the flag," Zeke Brown, 48, is heard telling the contractor.
The contractor offers to remove the flag, but Allison tells him: "No, you don't need to take it down. You can continue to believe what you need to believe, sir. But no, I cannot pay you for your services. Thank, have a good day."
The contract gets back in his truck and drives away. Zeke told Yahoo Lifestyle he had chatted with the contractor for three days, and that at no point was he disrespectful.
"He hadn't been disrespectful prior, so seeing the flag did not fit my preconceptions," Zeke said. "That flag was absurd -- I had to walk back into the house to calm myself down."
Some who watched the interaction on social media lauded Allison Brown for her calm demeanor.
The contractor told Yahoo Lifestyle that he "doesn't support slavery" but will not take it down because his siblings had asked him to fly it for the Fourth of July.
"If [the family] wants to take offense, they can," he said.
Facebook and Instagram users are reporting issues while using the platforms.
According to Downdetector.com, Facebook has been having issues since 8:04 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. A live outage map shows that users are affected around the world, but especially on the east coast of the United States. Most of the reported problems involve pictures.
A Facebook representative said that they are experiencing a bug that is affecting publishing. They are said to be "working to resolve this as quickly as possible."
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers as to how a woman received a brain injury while out bike riding and eventually died.
Deputies say on June 22, they responded to Orlando Regional Medical Center after receiving a call about a patient with a brain injury. The patient, 44-year-old Emma Ramirez, had been transported by Orange County Fire Rescue from the Westgate Resorts after asking a security guard to use the restroom.
The Cheesecake Factory wants to make sure your Fourth of July is extra sweet.
From Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7, you can get a free slice of the company's famous Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake just by making a delivery order through DoorDash.