Bernie Sanders' campaign workers complaining, fleeing over 'poverty wages': report class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bernie-sanders-campaign-workers-complaining-fleeing-over-poverty-wages-report" data-title="Bernie Sanders' campaign workers complaining, fleeing over ‘poverty wages': report" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bernie-sanders-campaign-workers-complaining-fleeing-over-poverty-wages-report" addthis:title="Bernie Sanders' campaign workers complaining, fleeing over ‘poverty wages': report"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419324144.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419324144");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019 in Montpelier, Vermont. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:49AM EDT FOX NEWS - Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders has pledged to American workers that he would institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage if he wins the White House in 2020.

But unionized workers on Sanders' own campaign say they wish he would start now -- by paying a higher wage to them.

According to a report, members of Sanders' staff have been using the senator's own campaign rhetoric against him as they try to wrestle more pay from the self-described democratic socialist.

In a letter to Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir, the campaign staffers claim they "cannot be expected to build the largest grassroots organizing program in American history while making poverty wages," the Washington Post reported.

"Given our campaign's commitment to fighting for a living wage of at least $15.00 an hour," the letter continues, "we believe it is only fair that the campaign would carry through this commitment to its own field team."

According to the Post, field organizers claim that their long hours working on behalf of Sanders drop their actual pay to about $13 per hour.

"Many field staffers are barely managing to survive financially," the union letter says, "which is severely impacting our team's productivity and morale. Some field organizers have already left the campaign as a result."

But when contacted by the Post on Thursday, Shakir seemed to paint a different picture.

"We know our campaign offers wages and benefits competitive with other campaigns, as is shown by the latest fundraising reports," Shakir said in a statement, according to the Post. "Every member of the campaign, from the candidate on down, joined this movement in order to defeat Donald Trump and transform America. Bernie Sanders is the most pro-worker and pro-labor candidate running for president."

But when contacted by the Post on Thursday, Shakir seemed to paint a different picture.

"We know our campaign offers wages and benefits competitive with other campaigns, as is shown by the latest fundraising reports," Shakir said in a statement, according to the Post. "Every member of the campaign, from the candidate on down, joined this movement in order to defeat Donald Trump and transform America. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/forget-area-51-shelter-wants-you-to-raid-it-for-its-tin-foil-hat-wearing-dogs" title="Forget Area 51: Shelter wants you to raid it for its tin-foil hat wearing dogs" data-articleId="419324613" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/dogs%20area%2051%20for%20web_1563636426133.png_7537180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: OKC&nbsp;Animal Welfare" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forget Area 51: Shelter wants you to raid it for its tin-foil hat wearing dogs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Unless you've been living under a rock, you know about the plan for more than 250,000 people to raid Area 51 in southern Nevada in order to “see them aliens.” But who knows what you'll find---and you could probably use some protection, right?</p><p>That's where a furry friend comes in.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/five-cubans-discovered-on-makeshift-sailboat-in-florida-keys-us-coast-guard-says" title="Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says" data-articleId="419323364" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a makeshift sailboat o ff the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon and discovered five Cuban nationals on board, officials said.</p><p>The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami spotted the rustic vessel 38 miles south of Key Largo, an island part of Monroe County, Fla., located in the upper Florida Keys.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-dem-admits-lying-about-treating-pulse-shooting-victims-i-just-made-it-up-" title="Florida Dem admits lying about treating Pulse shooting victims: 'I just made it up'" data-articleId="419322404" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Dem admits lying about treating Pulse shooting victims: 'I just made it up'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 10:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 10:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida Democrat who ended her run for a seat in the state's House of Representatives late last month admitted to authorities that her claim of being a medical doctor who treated Pulse nightclub shooting victims in Orlando wasn't true, according to a charging affidavit released this week.</p><p>“I lied,” Elizabeth McCarthy told state investigators, Florida Politics reported. "It is a false statement." Fifty years ago, Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to land humans on the moon. Since then, the inventions made during this time have become part of our daily lives on Earth.
'One giant leap for mankind': The everyday things we gained from going to the moon
July 20 weather
Arrest made in deadly crash that left toddler dead "Pat says Robert never spoke about his time in Vietnam, but he would constantly say how he wished he could get his dog tags back."
Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later Most Recent

Bernie Sanders' campaign workers complaining, fleeing over 'poverty wages': report

Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says

Florida Dem admits lying about treating Pulse shooting victims: 'I just made it up'

Keanu Reeves leaves fan sweet note on the way to set in Louisiana: 'You're breathtaking!'

Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/GETTY_bernie%20sanders_052919_1559140998751.png_7322862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidate&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Bernie&#x20;Sanders&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;rally&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;capital&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;home&#x20;state&#x20;of&#x20;Vermont&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Montpelier&#x2c;&#x20;Vermont&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Eisen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bernie Sanders' campaign workers complaining, fleeing over ‘poverty wages': report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/five-cubans-discovered-on-makeshift-sailboat-in-florida-keys-us-coast-guard-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-dem-admits-lying-about-treating-pulse-shooting-victims-i-just-made-it-up-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/08/15/Pulse_1471299906092_1849314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida Dem admits lying about treating Pulse shooting victims: 'I just made it up'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/keanu-reeves-leaves-fan-sweet-note-on-the-way-to-set-in-louisiana-you-re-breathtaking-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keanu Reeves leaves fan sweet note on the way to set in Louisiana: 'You're breathtaking!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-woman-accused-of-assault-over-pizza-slice-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div More Stories '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419324144'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ 