The shop's owner, Jon Escueta, tells Fox 35 that the idea came to him while coaching youth basketball.
"My team consisted of 5th to 8th grade both male and female. My players were afraid to communicate with each other and speak publicly during practice and in games. So we pretty much prioritize them one by one to speak to the team during the huddle, before and after games, and during active practice. So I figured, how can I implement this in my barbershop?"
That's when he came up with a way to combine reading and public speaking that paved a way for kids to be comfortable in their own skin.
His hope is that all the practice they get reading aloud to their barber will help them become more confident public speakers.
Escueta started the program with his own $50 and now he's receiving donations from the community to help keep the program going.
According to their Facebook page, about 75% of adults fear public speaking.
Check out more TRENDING stories HERE.
Posted May 24 2019 11:39AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 11:48AM EDT
It's safe to say that Claudia Martinez is a miracle medical student.
Martinez is set to graduate from the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth next year, but as she studied to be a doctor, she was also coping with being a patient.
Posted May 24 2019 10:21AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:28AM EDT
President Trump signed a memorandum Thursday that will enforce a 23-year-old provision requiring sponsors of legal immigrants in the U.S. to reimburse the government for any social services such as Medicaid or welfare used by the immigrant, Fox News has learned.
The provision was part of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA) and Welfare Reform laws that were signed by then-President Bill Clinton, but despite being enshrined in federal law, the rule has not been enforced.
Under the provision, each future sponsor of an immigrant would need to sign an affidavit that would spell out the financial responsibilities for the sponsored immigrant and create a collection mechanism to recover funds from the sponsor. The Department of Health and Human Services is to collect the data of the sponsors and the immigrants, while the Treasury Department would collect the funds.
Posted May 24 2019 10:06AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:25AM EDT
The Clearwater Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old with autism who has been missing since Thursday night.
Police say Myking Worboys was last seen in the 1600 block of Keystone Court. He was wearing pajama pants and had no shirt or shoes on. He also did not have a cellphone with him.