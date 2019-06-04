According to their Facebook page, a resident in Pelham heard a crying noise in the woods behind his house and then heard it again when he returned from work in the evening.
"Unfortunately, he found this crying fawn laying by her deceased momma," the police department wrote. "After further investigation of the scene, it was clear that momma was hit by a car on a nearby busy road. She made it back to her baby where she succumbed to her injuries by her fawn's side."
Officers in Pelham drove the fawn 4-hours to Salem Animal Control Officer Corie Bliss, who they say “saved her life."
“Thank you to all our wonderful wildlife rehabilitators in our state for all you do."
Police added that 99% of the time, wildlife are not orphaned and their momma's are out foraging for food, so it's best to leave them alone.
Posted Jun 04 2019 02:48PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday an inspector-general investigation must be completed before he and Florida Cabinet members could take action on the state’s embattled top financial regulator, who faces a sexual-harassment accusation.
“Obviously, if action needs to be taken, we will take it swiftly,” DeSantis said after a Cabinet meeting. “This process is going on, and I think it’s best for us to get the facts.”
The issue of suspended Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Ronald Rubin and his office did not come up during the Cabinet meeting.
Posted Jun 04 2019 02:45PM EDT
A federal disaster-relief package, long sought by Florida officials and Panhandle residents recovering from the ravages of Hurricane Michael, received approval Monday from the U.S. House after three earlier attempts were blocked.
The 354-58 vote, which came after the House returned from a 10-day holiday recess, sends the $19.1 billion package to President Donald Trump. The Senate backed the measure 85-8 on May 23.
The funding package was delayed for months, as Trump fought Democrats over their push for additional funding for Puerto Rico, which continues to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017. Also, the president wanted to include money to address migrants at the border with Mexico.
Posted Jun 04 2019 02:27PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 02:44PM EDT
A ten-foot tiger shark was reeled in from a Florida beach by a group of fishermen on Monday.
Sean Joseph and his friends were at North Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday when they caught what they believed to be a ten-foot tiger shark weighing between four to five hundred pounds. The shark was released back into the wild after catching.
Sean told Fox 35 that he and his friends go every Monday to fish for sharks. They have caught two since the beginning of May. "It really doesn't get sharky until the beginning of May to the end of June," he said.