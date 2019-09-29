"Run if you can," the safety notice reported by Gizmodo said. "If you're stuck, hide, and stay quiet. If a shooter finds you, fight with whatever you can."
The Army issued the memo in response to social media posts from so-called "incels" that were uncovered by the FBI, the website said.
Incels are part of a subculture who identify as involuntarily celibate, meaning they are unable to find romantic partners even though they desire one.
Elliot Rodger, who killed six people near the University of California's Santa Barbara campus in 2014 identified as an incel. James Holmes, who open fired in a crowded Aurora, Colo., movie theater during a screening of "The Dark Knight" in 2012 has become a hero within the incel community, the website reported.
The memo said incels "idolize the Joker character, the violent clown from the Batman series, admiring his depiction as a man who must pretend to be happy, but eventually fights back against bullies."
Multiple calls and emails to the Army's Criminal Investigation Division were not returned.
In a separate email on Monday, CID officials warned of "credible" intelligence from Texas law enforcement warning of "disturbing and very specific chatter" on the "dark web" targeting an unknown movie theater.
"Commanders need to be aware of this threat for soldier and family safety and to increase situational awareness should they choose to attend the release of this movie at a local theater," the memo said, according to the military news website Task & Purpose.
The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and explores the backstory of Gotham City's most feared criminal. The film and Phoenix's performance, has received critical praise as well as criticism for its depiction of violence.
Phoenix recently walked out of an interview with British newspaper The Daily Telegraph after he was asked if the film could inspire violence acts.
Some family members of Aurora shooting victims have signed an open letter to Warner Bros. asking the studio to donate to gun control causes. The film won't be shown in the theater where the shooting took place.
Posted Sep 29 2019 08:40AM EDT
Updated Sep 29 2019 09:01AM EDT
Construction has been suspended along all 21 miles of the I-4 Ultimate Project after a worker was killed near Downtown Orlando.
The deadly accident occurred around 6:34 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Lake Lucerne in Downtown Orlando, which is near where I-4 and S.R. 408 intersect.
The Orlando Police Department said that a beam slipped off a piece of equipment and struck two SGL construction workers. One was pronounced dead on scene, while the other was transported to the hospital for a head injury.
Posted Sep 29 2019 09:42AM EDT
Updated Sep 29 2019 09:45AM EDT
The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.
On Sunday, Walt Disney World is opening their Disney Skyliner gondolas. They are the park's latest addition to one of the largest private transportation systems in the United States.
The aerial tram system will take visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph. The gondolas connect Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels. Those are Disney's Riviera Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort and Disney's Art of Animation Resort.
Posted Sep 29 2019 08:24AM EDT
Updated Sep 29 2019 09:12AM EDT
Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.
In a livestreamed speech from SpaceX's launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Musk said Saturday that the space venture's Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet (19,800 meters) before landing back on Earth.
