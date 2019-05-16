< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Appeals court weighs major education law data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412062183-407355578" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/16/classroom_1558046981232_7277762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div Posted Jun 11 2019 02:53PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Appearing skeptical of arguments made by school boards, an appeals court Tuesday waded into a challenge to the constitutionality of a 2017 state law that seeks to boost charter schools.</p><p>Numerous school boards across the state filed two lawsuits contending that the law infringed on their rights to operate school districts. One of the major issues in the case is the law’s authorization of “schools of hope,” a new type of charter school aimed at areas where children have been served by traditional public schools that are low performing.</p><p>Steven Brannock, an attorney who argued for the school boards during the hearing at the 1st District Court of Appeal, argued that the law gave too much power to the state and violates part of the Florida Constitution about local operation of schools.</p><p>“If the school boards aren’t doing their jobs, then the local voters can vote them out and bring in new school board members who will do the job more effectively,” Brannock said after the hearing. “The question is whether it is going to be state bureaucrats in Tallahassee (who) are going to make that call, or is it going to be the local voters.”</p><p>But Rocco Testani, an attorney for the Florida Department of Education, disputed that the law violates the Constitution and said the state has a role in improving the education of children who are in low-performing traditional public schools.</p><p>“Enough is enough,” Testani said. “You (school districts) have been given years to turn these schools around. You have been given the first chance to do that, and you haven’t.”</p><p>The case focuses on a mammoth education measure, commonly known as HB 7069, that then-House Speaker Richard Corcoran pushed through during the 2017 legislative session. The bill included a variety of education changes, but the challenge focuses on pieces dealing with charter schools, which are public schools that are typically run by private organizations.</p><p>Along with setting the stage for schools of hope, the law also dealt with issues such as charter schools receiving local tax dollars for capital improvements and federal Title I funds, which are designed to help schools that serve large numbers of low-income students. Corcoran, a leading school-choice supporter, is now the state education commissioner.</p><p>Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper last year rejected arguments that the law is unconstitutional, spurring the school boards to take the case to the Tallahassee-based appeals court. The two lawsuits have been consolidated into one case.</p><p>Members of a three-judge panel of the appeals court, as is common, did not say Tuesday how they would rule. But in questioning attorneys for both sides, they appeared skeptical of many of the arguments raised by the school boards.</p><p>In part, they repeatedly questioned whether the school boards had legal “standing” to challenge parts of the law. Also, for example, Judge Timothy Osterhaus pointed to the state’s responsibility for educating children in low-performing public schools.</p><p>Brannock said the state has a responsibility to set up and adequately fund the public-education system but that it can’t “muscle the local school boards out of the way” and make decisions for districts.</p><p>But Testani said the school boards are simply arguing that they should be “left alone.”</p><p>“There’s no issue about an inability to perform their duties at all. What they are saying is, ‘You can’t get into our business, leave us alone,’ “ Testani said. “So, it is not a prevention of performance of duty at all. Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando

Posted Jun 11 2019 03:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 03:17PM EDT

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, following a deputy-involved shooting.

The sheriff's office received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in East Orlando in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Road.

Deputies arrived on scene and shots were fired.

Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'

Posted Jun 11 2019 02:57PM EDT

A man was arrested for undressing at a Florida McDonald's while doing a strange dance.

According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a McDonald's on Tamiami Trail in reference to a white male taking his clothes off and doing a strange dance near the front door. The caller said that the man was possibly on drugs and looked like he was trying to have relations with a railing.

Upon arrival, the responding deputy said that he observed the white male and recognized him as John Morgan from previous law enforcement contacts. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 03:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orange County Sheriff John Mina is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, following a deputy-involved shooting.</p><p>The sheriff's office received a 911 call in reference to a disturbance in East Orlando in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Road.</p><p>Deputies arrived on scene and shots were fired.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-florida-mcdonald-s-after-undressing-and-doing-a-strange-dance-" title="Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was arrested for undressing at a Florida McDonald's while doing a strange dance.</p><p>According to Collier County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to a McDonald's on Tamiami Trail in reference to a white male taking his clothes off and doing a strange dance near the front door. The caller said that the man was possibly on drugs and looked like he was trying to have relations with a railing.</p><p>Upon arrival, the responding deputy said that he observed the white male and recognized him as John Morgan from previous law enforcement contacts. Morgan had also been trespassed from the same McDonald's for a previous disturbance he had caused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-importation-plan-signed-as-questions-remain" title="Drug importation plan signed as questions remain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Drug importation plan signed as questions remain

Posted Jun 11 2019 02:56PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis, acting on one of his top priorities during his first year in office, signed into law Tuesday a measure that gives the state the go-ahead to pursue approval to import prescription drugs from Canada and other countries.</p><p>But the Republican governor acknowledged at a bill-signing ceremony that the program won’t be up and running any time soon because of a requirement that it receive approval from federal authorities, including U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.</p><p>“We are already working directly with Health and Human Services at the federal level, and I’m going to be talking with the president next week maybe more about it,” DeSantis said. “We envision maybe this taking ‘til next year for us to do it.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary Most Recent

Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'

Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis

Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando

Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'

Drug importation plan signed as questions remain 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ngakoue skipping Jags camp because 'contract not resolved'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-opens-lamar-hunt-us-open-cup-campaign-at-memphis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City opens Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign at Memphis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/deputy-involved-shooting-in-east-orlando" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/officer-involved%20shooting_1560280590369.jpg_7383449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy-involved shooting in East Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-florida-mcdonald-s-after-undressing-and-doing-a-strange-dance-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/CCSO_john%20morgan_061119_1560279145980.png_7383344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested at Florida McDonald's after undressing and doing a 'strange dance'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/drug-importation-plan-signed-as-questions-remain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/desantis_1560108443283_7368123_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drug importation plan signed as questions remain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 